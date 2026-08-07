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5 things passengers should know before travelling with Ena Coach bus

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:41 - 07 August 2026
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An Ena Coach bus
The company reminded customers that, in line with NTSA regulations, every child who is five years old or older must have a separately booked seat.
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Travellers using Ena Coach have been advised to familiarise themselves with several important travel requirements aimed at improving safety, comfort, and compliance with transport regulations.

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In a customer notice issued to passengers, the popular long-distance transport company highlighted key rules that could affect boarding, luggage handling, and child travel arrangements.

Here are five important things passengers should know before their next trip.

1. Luggage above 15kg will attract extra charges

Ena Coach says each passenger is allowed luggage weighing up to 15 kilograms. Any baggage exceeding that limit will be subject to excess baggage charges.

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Passengers carrying large suitcases, parcels, or additional bags are therefore encouraged to check the weight of their luggage in advance to avoid unexpected costs at the booking office or during boarding.

An Ena Coach bus

2. Children aged five and above must have their own seat

The company reminded customers that, in line with NTSA regulations, every child who is five years old or older must have a separately booked seat.

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This means parents and guardians cannot travel with children in that age bracket on their laps, and they should ensure a seat is reserved for each eligible child before the journey begins.

3. Seat belts must remain fastened throughout the journey

Ena Coach has also instructed passengers to keep their seat belts fastened for the entire trip.

The reminder comes amid continued efforts by transport operators and road safety authorities to reduce injuries during accidents, sudden braking, or other unexpected incidents on Kenyan highways.

4. Arrive at least 30 minutes before departure

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To avoid delays and last-minute inconveniences, passengers have been advised to arrive at the departure point at least 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

Ena Coach bus
Ena Coach bus

Early arrival allows enough time for luggage verification, passenger confirmation, seat allocation, and other boarding procedures, especially during busy travel periods.

5. Pick-ups are only available at designated Ena Coach offices

The company clarified that passenger pick-up services are only available at its designated offices.

Travellers should therefore confirm their boarding location in advance and should not expect roadside or unscheduled pick-ups outside approved Ena Coach stations.

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