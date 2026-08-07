KUPPET threatens to paralyse third term learning in promotion dispute

Speaking on the dispute, KUPPET leaders faulted TSC for failing to advertise and fill the exact number of vacancies that had been publicly announced.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has issued the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) with a seven-day ultimatum to promote the remaining 16,000 teachers who were part of President William Ruto’s promised 50,000 promotions, warning that failure to do so could trigger a nationwide strike and disrupt learning during the crucial third term.

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KUPPET officials said only 34,000 teachers have so far been promoted, leaving thousands still waiting despite the President’s public pledge.

The union now says it will revive industrial action if the commission does not move quickly to address the shortfall.

The threat comes just weeks before schools reopen for third term at the end of August, a period considered critical for candidates preparing for national examinations.

Union accuses TSC of ignoring the pledge

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Speaking on the dispute, KUPPET leaders faulted TSC for failing to advertise and fill the exact number of vacancies that had been publicly announced.

According to the union, President Ruto had committed to the promotion of 50,000 teachers, and TSC was expected to implement that commitment in full.

An AI-generated image of a teacher at work

KUPPET argues that the commission has not done justice to the promise and risks undermining teachers’ confidence in the promotion process.

The union said it had previously believed the matter had been settled, but the failure to complete the exercise has forced it to reconsider its position.

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Fresh strike threat

KUPPET warned that if the commission does not act within the seven-day window, it will mobilise teachers for industrial action across the country.

Union officials said a return to strikes would not serve the country well, but insisted that teachers have waited long enough for career progression opportunities that were already promised.

The promotion dispute has become one of the most contentious labour issues in the education sector this year, with teachers arguing that delayed promotions affect morale, salaries, and career growth.

Third term disruption fears

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The warning raises the possibility of significant disruption when learners return to school later this month.

Third term is particularly important for candidates sitting the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, as schools use the period for intensive revision and completion of the syllabus.

An AI-generated image of a teacher invigilating exams in a class in kenya

A nationwide teachers’ strike at that stage could affect lesson schedules, examination preparation, and the overall school calendar.

TSC had not immediately responded publicly to the latest ultimatum by the time of publication.