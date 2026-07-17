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Ena Coach announces revised fare prices for key routes across Kenya

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:29 - 17 July 2026
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Ena Coach bus
Ena Coach bus
The ticket prices mirror a broader trend in Kenya’s transport sector, where operators have repeatedly cited fuel prices as a major factor affecting ticket prices.
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Passengers travelling from western Kenya to Nairobi and Mombasa will now pay between Sh1,700 and Sh3,000 depending on the route, according to a new fare schedule released by Ena Coach.

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The updated prices come at a time when public transport operators across the country have been under pressure from higher operating costs, particularly fuel expenses.

In recent months, fluctuations in global oil prices and local fuel adjustments have forced many long-distance bus companies to review their fares upward.

Ena Coach, one of Kenya’s major bus operators, has listed several routes from counties including Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Nyamira and Kisii, with fares varying by destination.

Nairobi-bound passengers to pay up to Sh1,800

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According to the fare chart, passengers travelling to Nairobi from towns such as Port Victoria, Funyula, Bumala, Busia, Namabale, Kakamega, Kapsabet, Oyugis, Kendu Bay, Usenge, Bondo, Luanda, Kisumu and Ndori will pay Sh1,800.

An Ena Coach bus

Other routes have been priced slightly lower at Sh1,700, including:

  • Kisumu – Ahero – Nairobi

  • Kendu Bay – Sondu – Kadongo – Nyamira – Nairobi

  • Oyugis – Kisii – Nairobi

  • Mbita – Homa Bay – Kisii – Nairobi

  • Sirare – Migori – Bomet – Nairobi

  • Kehancha – Awendo – Narok – Nairobi

The company has also set the fare for the Mbale – Majengo – Kisumu – Nairobi route at Sh1,800.

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Mombasa fares rise to Sh3,000

Passengers heading to the Coast will pay Sh3,000 on several routes.

These include:

  • Sori – Rongo – Migori – Mombasa

  • Mbita – Kisii – Mombasa

  • Kendu Bay – Oyugis – Bomet – Mombasa

  • Kehancha – Kisii – Sotik – Narok – Mombasa

  • Busia – Maseno – Kisumu – Mombasa

  • Port Victoria – Siaya – Bondo – Ahero – Mombasa

An Ena Coach bus
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The Sh3,000 fare reflects the longer distance and the higher fuel consumption associated with coast-bound travel.

Fuel prices continue to influence transport costs

The latest fare adjustments mirror a broader trend in Kenya’s transport sector, where operators have repeatedly cited fuel prices as a major factor affecting ticket prices.

Diesel, which powers most long-distance buses, remains one of the biggest operational expenses for transport companies.

Whenever fuel prices rise, operators often face increased costs for transportation, maintenance and logistics, which are eventually passed on to passengers through higher fares.

An Ena Coach bus

Ena Coach has encouraged passengers to confirm fares before travel, especially during periods of fuel price changes or seasonal demand.

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