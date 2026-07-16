Sammy Kamau Ngotho is a Kenyan politician who won the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election under the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) (Image: Files)

Sammy Kamau Ngotho is a Kenyan politician who won the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election under the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) (Image: Files)

Sammy 'Kamau' Ngotho: The grassroots politician who just reshaped Mt Kenya's political conversation

The Ol Kalou by-election was billed as more than a contest to replace a late Member of Parliament. It became an early referendum on Mt Kenya politics ahead of 2027. At the center of that battle stood Sammy "Kamau" Ngotho - a former MCA, former parliamentary candidate and grassroots mobiliser who has now emerged as one of the region's newest political names to watch.

By-elections rarely dominate the national conversation. Most simply fill vacant seats before life returns to normal.

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Ol Kalou wasn't one of them.

For weeks, the quiet farming constituency in Nyandarua County became the stage for a political contest far bigger than its borders.

National leaders pitched camp. Campaign convoys crisscrossed the constituency. Every speech seemed to point less to Ol Kalou and more to 2027.

When the votes were counted, Sammy Kamau Ngotho, running on the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket, defeated his closest rival from UDA to become the new Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou.

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The result immediately drew national attention, with many analysts viewing it as an important political signal in the evolving Mt Kenya landscape.

Sammy Kamau Ngotho works up the crowd in the run up to the July 2026 by-elections in Ol Kalou Constituency (Image: Files)

The long road to Parliament

Unlike many politicians who burst onto the national stage overnight, Kamau Ngotho has spent years building his political career from the ground up.

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His public journey began in county politics, where he became the first elected MCA for Karau Ward after the introduction of devolution.

Those years helped him establish a reputation as a grassroots organiser with close ties to local communities.

In 2022, he sought the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket but lost to the late David Kiaraho. For many politicians, that would have marked the end of the story.

For Ngotho, it became the beginning of another chapter.

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Finding a new political path

Following former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment, Ngotho emerged as one of the early grassroots organisers within the newly formed Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

The party appointed him its Nyandarua coordinator, a role that saw him mobilise support across the county before securing the DCP nomination in a landslide victory ahead of the by-election.

That nomination transformed him from a local politician into one of the opposition's most closely watched candidates.

His campaign leaned heavily on grassroots engagement, presenting himself as a familiar local leader rather than a newcomer. It was a message that resonated with many voters.

A crowd heavily donned in DCP colors listen to their candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho ahead of the by-elections in Ol Kalou (Image: Files)

Why does this victory matter?

Kamau Ngotho's victory carries weight beyond Ol Kalou.

The by-election was widely framed as the first major electoral contest between President William Ruto's UDA and the DCP movement associated with Rigathi Gachagua.

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In that context, the result is already being interpreted as more than a parliamentary win - it is an early measure of shifting political influence within parts of the Mt Kenya region.

For Ngotho personally, it completes a remarkable political comeback.

Four years after falling short in his first parliamentary bid, he returns not simply as an MP but as one of the newest faces carrying national political expectations.

The challenge begins now

Winning elections is one thing. Meeting expectations is another.

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As Ol Kalou's new MP, Kamau Ngotho inherits a constituency with high expectations following the death of former MP David Kiaraho, whose passing triggered the by-election.

Residents will expect continuity in development while also looking for fresh leadership in Parliament.

Whether history remembers this as the beginning of a long parliamentary career - or as the by-election that altered Mt Kenya's political trajectory - will depend on what Kamau Ngotho does next.

One thing, however, is already beyond dispute.