Rigathi Gachagua is a prominent Kenyan politician and businessman who served as the 2nd Deputy President of Kenya from September 2022 impeachment in October 2024 (Image: Files)

Rigathi Gachagua is a prominent Kenyan politician and businessman who served as the 2nd Deputy President of Kenya from September 2022 impeachment in October 2024 (Image: Files)

Riggy G: Impeached out of office, but still a major political disruptor

Power may have slipped from his hands, but not the spotlight. Months after leaving office, Rigathi Gachagua remains one of Kenya's most searched politicians - a sign that in Kenyan politics, influence doesn't always come with a government title.

For a politician who no longer occupies the country's second-highest office, Rigathi Gachagua has an uncanny ability to command the national conversation.

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Whether he's addressing supporters from his Wamunyoro home, hosting opposition leaders or weighing in on the country's political direction, his remarks rarely pass unnoticed.

His latest political engagements have once again pushed his name onto Kenya's Google Trends, underlining a reality that has become difficult to ignore:

Gachagua remains one of the most influential voices in the Mt Kenya region despite his dramatic exit from government.

It is a remarkable turnaround for a man whose political obituary was being written not too long ago.

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Former deputy president Rigathi gachagua hosts a delegation from Githunguri at his Wamunyoro home on Saturday 04th July 2026 (Image: Files)

From District Officer to Deputy President

Long before campaign rallies and television interviews, Gachagua built his career in the Provincial Administration after graduating from the University of Nairobi.

He later served as a District Officer before working as a Personal Assistant to then Local Government Minister Uhuru Kenyatta during the KANU years.

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His entry into elective politics came in 2017, when he won the Mathira parliamentary seat.

Five years later, he became one of the biggest beneficiaries of William Ruto's rise to power after being picked as his running mate in the 2022 General Election.

The victory transformed him into Kenya's Deputy President and one of the country's most powerful political figures almost overnight.

The fall that wasn't the end

Gachagua's time in office, however, proved far shorter than many had anticipated.

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His impeachment marked one of the most dramatic political developments in recent Kenyan history, ending his tenure as Deputy President and reshaping the country's political landscape.

For many politicians, such an exit would have signalled the end of their national relevance.

Rigathi Gachagua hosts Hon. Mark Muriithi Mwenje, the MP for Embakai West at Wamunyoro residence, who is defending his seat in 2027 elections on a DCP ticket (Image: files)

Instead, it became the beginning of a different chapter.

Freed from the demands of government, Gachagua repositioned himself as one of President Ruto's fiercest critics while consolidating his influence across the Mt Kenya region.

His Wamunyoro residence has since evolved into an unlikely political meeting point, regularly hosting leaders, strategy sessions and consultations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Why is Riggy G always on the news?

Gachagua's political style has always been difficult to ignore. Direct, combative and unapologetic, he has built a reputation for saying what many politicians would rather avoid.

That approach has earned him loyal supporters and equally vocal critics, but it has also ensured that he rarely disappears from Kenya's political conversation for long.

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As the country slowly shifts its attention towards the next General Election, his every meeting, statement and alliance continues to attract national attention.

Whether he is shaping the opposition, rallying the Mt Kenya vote or simply responding to government critics, Rigathi Gachagua has managed something few politicians achieve after leaving high office.

He has remained relevant.