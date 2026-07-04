Malaba border on high alert as Kenya steps up Ebola screening

​Health authorities at the Malaba Health Centre and border post have intensified screening protocols and response measures following the declaration of an Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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Port Health Officer Josephine Ogula stated that since the declaration of the outbreak in the region they have faced various rumors and managed a high volume of travelers passing through the border.

She clarified that between 1,500 and 2,000 individuals are cleared daily, which includes approximately 800 international travelers and 700 local travelers.

She affirmed that all individuals are screened, and only one suspected case has been recorded since the process began. She noted that they received essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and coveralls, which were previously unavailable.

​Collaborating partners have provided critical resources to fortify the surveillance efforts at the border. Representative from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) reported that they delivered full protective gear to support sample collection and testing procedures.

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She specified that the support for the Malaba border site includes tents, protective masks, and a thermal gun to strengthen screening and temperature monitoring for people entering the country.

​The initiative aims to prevent and manage the transmission risks along the border through comprehensive institutional coordination.

Representing the team responsible for the logistics stated that several consignments have already been delivered to Busia and further essential supplies were brought to enhance the capacity of the station.

She pointed out that the current shipment includes gloves, aprons, and boots alongside a 50-seater tent promised by leadership.