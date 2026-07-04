Orlando Gill: The Paraguay goalkeeper standing between France and the quarter-finals
The loudest cheer after Paraguay eliminated Germany did not come from a goal.
It came from a save.
When Jonathan Tah's penalty sailed over the bar and José Canale converted the decisive spot kick moments later, the headlines naturally celebrated Paraguay's historic upset.
But behind one of the biggest stories of the 2026 World Cup stood a goalkeeper whose composure never seemed to crack.
Orlando Gill had just helped send four-time world champions Germany home. Tonight, he faces an even bigger examination.
France.
Man doesn't blink
Against Germany, Gill produced the kind of performance goalkeepers dream about.
He commanded his penalty area, stayed calm as Germany dominated possession and made crucial saves when Paraguay needed him most.
In the shootout, he denied Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade, laying the foundation for one of the tournament's biggest shocks.
It wasn't a performance built on spectacular diving saves every few minutes.
Instead, Gill impressed through positioning, anticipation and an ability to make the difficult look routine. Those qualities often separate good goalkeepers from great tournament goalkeepers.
France needs her A-game
If Germany tested Paraguay with patience and relentless pressure, France are likely to pose a different challenge altogether.
Their attack thrives on speed, movement and moments of individual brilliance. They don't need many chances to punish an opponent.
That means Gill's concentration will be tested from the opening whistle.
One lapse in positioning, one delayed reaction or one misjudged cross could change the entire match.
For goalkeepers, knockout football can be cruel. Ninety minutes of excellence can be undone by a single mistake.
Paraguay's strength
Gill may have become the face of Paraguay's World Cup run, but he is only part of the story.
Captain Gustavo Gómez has marshalled the defense with authority, ensuring Paraguay remain compact even under sustained pressure.
In midfield and attack, Julio Enciso has provided the moments of quality needed to punish opponents on the counter, while Miguel Almirón's tireless running has helped relieve pressure when Paraguay have been forced deep into their own half.
That collective discipline is what frustrated Germany.
It will be needed again against France.
From underdogs to genuine threats
Perhaps the biggest challenge facing Paraguay is no longer tactical.
It's psychological.
Against Germany, they played with nothing to lose. Every minute they stayed in the contest increased the pressure on their opponents.
Now the script has changed.
France know exactly what Paraguay are capable of. They have seen the discipline, resilience and belief that carried the South Americans through one of the tournament's biggest upsets.
There will be no underestimating them this time.