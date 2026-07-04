Orlanda Gill was the Man of the Match after saving penalties from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade as Paraguay knocked out Germany from World Cup 2026 (Image: Files)

Orlanda Gill was the Man of the Match after saving penalties from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade as Paraguay knocked out Germany from World Cup 2026 (Image: Files)

Orlando Gill: The Paraguay goalkeeper standing between France and the quarter-finals

He frustrated one of football's greatest nations, held his nerve in a penalty shootout and became Paraguay's unlikely hero. Now goalkeeper Orlando Gill faces an even tougher assignment as France stand between Paraguay and another unforgettable World Cup chapter.

The loudest cheer after Paraguay eliminated Germany did not come from a goal.

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It came from a save.

When Jonathan Tah's penalty sailed over the bar and José Canale converted the decisive spot kick moments later, the headlines naturally celebrated Paraguay's historic upset.

But behind one of the biggest stories of the 2026 World Cup stood a goalkeeper whose composure never seemed to crack.

Orlando Gill had just helped send four-time world champions Germany home. Tonight, he faces an even bigger examination.

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France.

Orlando Gill plays as a goalkeeper for Argentine club San Lorenzo de Almagro and the Paraguay national football team (Image: Files)

Man doesn't blink

Against Germany, Gill produced the kind of performance goalkeepers dream about.

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He commanded his penalty area, stayed calm as Germany dominated possession and made crucial saves when Paraguay needed him most.

In the shootout, he denied Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade, laying the foundation for one of the tournament's biggest shocks.

It wasn't a performance built on spectacular diving saves every few minutes.

Instead, Gill impressed through positioning, anticipation and an ability to make the difficult look routine. Those qualities often separate good goalkeepers from great tournament goalkeepers.

France needs her A-game

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If Germany tested Paraguay with patience and relentless pressure, France are likely to pose a different challenge altogether.

Their attack thrives on speed, movement and moments of individual brilliance. They don't need many chances to punish an opponent.

That means Gill's concentration will be tested from the opening whistle.

One lapse in positioning, one delayed reaction or one misjudged cross could change the entire match.

For goalkeepers, knockout football can be cruel. Ninety minutes of excellence can be undone by a single mistake.

Paraguay rebounded from a heavy 4–1 opening defeat to the United States team by defeating Turkey and holding Australia to a scoreless draw, and later eliminating Germany in a penalty shoot out (Image: Files)

Paraguay's strength

Gill may have become the face of Paraguay's World Cup run, but he is only part of the story.

Captain Gustavo Gómez has marshalled the defense with authority, ensuring Paraguay remain compact even under sustained pressure.

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In midfield and attack, Julio Enciso has provided the moments of quality needed to punish opponents on the counter, while Miguel Almirón's tireless running has helped relieve pressure when Paraguay have been forced deep into their own half.

That collective discipline is what frustrated Germany.

It will be needed again against France.

From underdogs to genuine threats

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing Paraguay is no longer tactical.

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It's psychological.

Against Germany, they played with nothing to lose. Every minute they stayed in the contest increased the pressure on their opponents.

Now the script has changed.

France know exactly what Paraguay are capable of. They have seen the discipline, resilience and belief that carried the South Americans through one of the tournament's biggest upsets.