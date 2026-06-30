World Cup 2026: Paraguay kicks out Germany in the tournament's biggest shock yet
If there is one result that has truly shaken the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this is it.
Paraguay have knocked four-time world champions Germany out of the tournament, surviving wave after wave of pressure before holding their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties after a gripping 1-1 draw.
For Germany, it marks another painful chapter in what has become a difficult decade at the World Cup. For Paraguay, it is a famous victory that few saw coming.
Paraguay drew first blood
Germany were widely expected to control the contest, and for long spells they did.
But football has never been won on possession alone.
After absorbing early pressure, Paraguay stunned the Germans when Julio Enciso rose unmarked inside the penalty area to head home from close range, exposing a rare lapse in Germany's defence.
The goal transformed the match.
Suddenly, Paraguay had something to protect, and they did so with remarkable discipline.
Their compact defensive shape frustrated Germany for much of the evening, forcing the Europeans to circulate possession without consistently creating clear-cut opportunities.
Germans found some footing
The pressure eventually paid off.
Kai Havertz climbed highest to head Florian Wirtz's cross beyond goalkeeper Orlando Gill, restoring parity and setting up a tense finale.
From that point, Germany looked the more likely winners.
They continued to dominate possession, pushed Paraguay deeper into their own half and even thought they had completed the comeback in extra time, only for Jonathan Tah's header to be ruled out after a VAR review found a foul on goalkeeper Gill during the build-up.
It proved to be one of the defining moments of the match.
Orlando Gill, new Paraguay's hero
Penalty shootouts have a way of creating unlikely heroes.
This time, it was Orlando Gill.
The Paraguay goalkeeper denied both Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade from the spot, giving his side the edge in one of football's cruellest contests.
Germany were handed a lifeline after Paraguay missed an opportunity to seal victory and Manuel Neuer produced a save of his own, but Jonathan Tah's sudden-death miss handed Paraguay one final chance.
José Canale made no mistake.
As his penalty hit the back of the net, Paraguay's players sprinted towards their goalkeeper while thousands of supporters celebrated one of the country's greatest World Cup victories.
The upset
This was more than a surprise result.
It was another reminder that the expanded 48-team World Cup has become increasingly unpredictable.
Smaller footballing nations are no longer arriving simply to compete. They are arriving believing they can eliminate the game's traditional powers.
Paraguay embodied that mindset.
They defended with discipline, remained composed under relentless pressure and seized their moments when they mattered most.
Germany, meanwhile, leave wondering how dominance over 120 minutes ended in elimination.
What's next?
Paraguay's reward is a Round of 16 showdown against the winner of France and Sweden.
Confidence will be high after eliminating one of world football's biggest names.
Whether they can go even further remains to be seen.
But one thing is already certain.
Every remaining favourite in this tournament has just been reminded that reputation counts for very little once the whistle blows.