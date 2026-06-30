President Ruto is gifted an art piece during the 26th Annual General Meeting of the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) dinner, State House Nairobi. (Image: State House)

President Ruto is gifted an art piece during the 26th Annual General Meeting of the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) dinner, State House Nairobi. (Image: State House)

ATIDI : The African institution behind Sh900+ billion worth of projects in Kenya

It doesn't build roads or power plants itself, but the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) has helped unlock more than $7 billion (about KSh900 billion) in investments across Kenya. Now, the government wants to increase its stake in the little-known institution.

When President William Ruto announced that Kenya would increase its investment in ATIDI from $25 million (about KSh3.2 billion) to $65 million (about KSh8.4 billion), many Kenyans were left asking the same question:

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What exactly is ATIDI?

Unlike institutions such as the World Bank or African Development Bank, ATIDI rarely makes headlines.

Yet for more than two decades, it has quietly played a major role in attracting investment into African economies, including Kenya.

Delegates attending the 26th Annual General Meeting of the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) dinner, State House Nairobi. (Image: Files)

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Why investors trust ATIDI with billion-shilling projects

ATIDI, short for the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance, is a pan-African financial institution that helps reduce the risks associated with investing and doing business across Africa.

Instead of lending money directly, ATIDI provides insurance and financial guarantees that protect investors and lenders against risks such as political instability, payment defaults and other uncertainties.

Think of it this way: if a bank is hesitant to finance a major infrastructure project because it fears losing its money, ATIDI can step in and provide cover against some of those risks.

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That extra layer of confidence often makes the difference between a project moving ahead or being shelved.

Where ATIDI's support is felt

According to the government, ATIDI has supported more than $7 billion (about KSh900 billion) worth of investments in Kenya.

The projects span sectors that touch millions of lives, including energy, transport, manufacturing, agriculture and trade.

While ATIDI does not directly fund these projects, its guarantees make it easier for governments, banks and private investors to mobilise the financing needed to get them off the ground.

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Artists perform on Sept. 06th 2023 during the launch of the ATIDI brand in Nairobi - the pan-African multilateral financial institution founded in 2001 (Image: Files)

Why Kenya is increasing its investment in ATIDI

During ATIDI's 26th Annual General Meeting in Nairobi, President Ruto announced that Kenya would progressively increase its shareholding in the institution.

The move is about more than owning a bigger stake.

As one of ATIDI's shareholders, Kenya gains greater influence in an institution that is increasingly becoming central to Africa's push for home-grown development financing.

The government's broader goal is to strengthen African financial institutions so that more development projects can be financed from within the continent rather than relying heavily on external lenders.

A shift towards home-grown development financing

The announcement also came as the government revealed that the National Infrastructure Fund is on course to mobilise KSh300 billion in domestic savings.

The idea is to use those funds to attract even larger investments for major infrastructure projects, reducing dependence on foreign financing over time.

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Taken together, the announcements point to a shift in how Kenya hopes to fund its development - by combining local savings with stronger African financial institutions capable of attracting private investment.

The institution quietly shaping Kenya's future

Institutions like ATIDI rarely dominate public debate because they operate behind the scenes.

But without organisations that reduce investment risk, many large-scale projects would struggle to secure financing in the first place.

That is why Kenya is betting more money on an institution many people have never heard of.

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