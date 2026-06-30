An AI generated image illustrating the process of soul travel

An AI generated image illustrating the process of soul travel

Beyond Astral Projection: The deep spiritual practice of 'Soul Travel'

Yes, Soul Travel is highly active today. It has moved out of secretive ashrams and into the mainstream global wellness and alternative spirituality movements. A notable ambassador of the soul travel practice is Ola Maame from Ghana, who has established the Ola Herbs_tumikese Centre where individuals interested in this practice can visit her for consultations.

Let’s be honest: humanity has always been deeply claustrophobic about being trapped in a physical body. For centuries, we’ve chased the high of breaking free whether through lucid dreaming, intense meditation, or standard out-of-body experiences.

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But within modern spiritual circles, there is a practice that completely transcends basic astral projection. It’s called Soul Travel.

Image of Ola Maame, a supporter of soul travel during one of the many soul travel ceremonies at her Centre in Ghana

Unlike astral projection, which often deals with shifting emotional or mental energies within the lower earthly planes, Soul Travel is defined as the deliberate, conscious shifting of your true identity - the Soul, from the physical body directly into the higher, unlimited spiritual planes of reality.

1. The Origin: Where Did Soul Travel Come From?

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While various ancient Eastern philosophies, Sufi mystics, and Tibetan monks have dabbled in the concept of expanding consciousness for millennia, the specific phrase and systematic practice of "Soul Travel" was thrust into the global spotlight in 1965.

It was codified by an American journalist and spiritual seeker named Paul Twitchell.

Twitchell studied extensively under Kirpal Singh, a prominent master of the Indian Sant Mat tradition which taught the yoga of the "Divine Sound Current".

An AI generated image illustrating the process of soul travel

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Twitchell eventually broke away, dropped the heavy Indian cultural practice, and launched Eckankar often dubbed the "Ancient Science of Soul Travel" or the "Religion of the Light and Sound of God."

Twitchell claimed he didn't invent the practice but was simply translating an ancient, eternal lineage of "ECK Masters" like the legendary and spiritually timeless - Rebazar Tarzs.

According to Eckankar, the soul is an infinite spark of God, and Soul Travel is the natural roadmap required for that spark to return to the ultimate Source (the Sugmad).

2. Is It Currently Being Practiced, and Who Practices It Most?

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Yes, Soul Travel is highly active today. It has moved out of secretive ashrams and into the mainstream global wellness and alternative spirituality movements.

The primary practitioners are members of Eckankar (known as ECKists), alongside modern non-religious metaphysical researchers, New Age spiritualists, and manifestation coaches.

How do they actually do it?

Practitioners use specific spiritual exercises, the most famous of which is the vocal chanting of HU (pronounced hue). Spiritualists describe HU as an ancient, holy name for God and a universal love song to the universe.

Practitioners sit quietly, shut their eyes, and sing Huuu-uuuuu on a long outward breath.

This is said to act like a cosmic tuning fork, expanding your frequency so the Soul can consciously slip into inner worlds or gather profound insights during dreams.

3.The African Connection: How the Continent Embraced It

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of modern Soul Travel is how deeply it has been embraced across the African continent.

An image by Ola Maame showing her support on soul travel

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Academic researchers and religious historians note that Africa boasts some of the highest concentrations of Soul Travel practitioners outside of the Western hemisphere, with Nigeria acting as the powerhouse hub of the movement.

Every year, regional Soul Adventure seminars and youth retreats draw thousands of attendees in major hubs like Port Harcourt and Lagos. But why did a practice codified in 1960s America resonate so deeply with Africans?

Traditional African spiritualities have never viewed reality as purely material. Long before Western colonizers or modern world religions arrived, African cultures inherently understood that ancestors, dreams, and the spirit world were actively intertwined with daily life.

To an African practitioner, the idea that your spirit can leave your physical frame to seek divine wisdom, heal itself, or explore higher planes isn't a bizarre sci-fi concept, it aligns seamlessly with ancestral intuition.

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Ola Maame, a shaman and spiritual healer from Ghana

A notable ambassador of the soul travel practice is Ola Maame from Ghana, who has established the Ola Herbs_tumikese centre where individuals interested in this practice can visit her for consultations.

She has made this practice public by actively being on social media platforms like Tiktok, where at times, videos of clients undertaking the ‘’journey of the soul’’ are shown.

For many contemporary, educated Africans who feel restricted by the strict, sometimes judgmental dogmas of traditional orthodox churches or institutions, Soul Travel offers a refreshing alternative.

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It doesn't ask you to worship a human leader; it brands itself as an individual "path of spiritual freedom" where you find your own proof of God through personal experience.

Whether you view Soul Travel as a profound psychological tool for deep meditation, or a literal metaphysical journey into the higher heavens, its global footprint is undeniable.