High Court orders police to produce missing Abdiaziz Duba Molu in court

The court has directed the Inspector General of Police and other respondents to produce Abdiaziz Duba Molu before a judge or explain why he remains in custody and has not been charged or released.

The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police and other respondents to produce Abdiaziz Duba Molu before the court on Tuesday morning or explain why he remains in custody and has neither been charged nor released.

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Justice Alexander Muasya Muteti issued the orders after certifying as urgent an application filed on Monday under a certificate of urgency.

The case, filed against the Inspector General of Police, the Kiambu County Criminal Investigations Officer and other respondents, seeks court intervention over Molu's whereabouts.

In the orders, the court directed the respondents to produce Molu before the High Court at 9:00 a.m. on June 30, 2026, or appear through counsel and show cause why he should not be immediately released if he is in their custody.

Abdul Aziz Duba Molu, popularly known as Zizo or Zizou, is a local meat trader and youth activist from the Kiamaiko area in Huruma Estate, Nairobi, whose recent disappearance has sparked intense protests and clashes. (Image: Files)

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The respondents were also ordered to explain the reasons for his continued detention or why he has not been charged before a court, if indeed he is being held.

Justice Muteti further directed the respondents to file and serve their response to the application by 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, ahead of the scheduled court appearance.

The applicant was also ordered to serve the court application and directions on the respondents and the Attorney General before the close of business on Monday.