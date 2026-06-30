The only documented photograph of Mau Mau commander, General Ruku (Image: Files)

The only documented photograph of Mau Mau commander, General Ruku (Image: Files)

General Ruku: The story of M'Ikiara wa Nyonta, one of Mau Mau's most feared fighters

Mau Mau's top commander in Meru, M'Ikiara wa Nyonta was a cattle herder, a soldier in the Second World War and one of the men entrusted with protecting Ethiopia's Emperor Haile Selassie. His story remains one of Kenya's least-known chapters in the fight for independence.

Before the forests of Mount Kenya became his battlefield, M'Ikiara wa Nyonta spent his days following cattle across the dry plains between Meru and Isiolo.

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It wasn't glamorous work, but it demanded patience, resilience and an ability to navigate unfamiliar country. Along the way, the young herdsman picked up more than livestock skills.

He learnt Somali, Borana, Turkana, Samburu and Dorobo languages, becoming the kind of gifted linguist who could move comfortably across different communities.

Few could have imagined that the same young man would one day wear a military uniform, guard an emperor and eventually become known across Meru by another name.

Dedan Kimathi (1920–1957) was the senior military and spiritual leader of the Mau Mau who led the armed resistance against British colonial rule in Kenya during the 1950s, later captured in 1956 (Image: Files)

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General Ruku

The nickname "Ruku" comes from the Kimeru word for a piece of hard, dry wood - a fitting description, perhaps, for a man remembered as stubborn, resilient and difficult to break.

Born in Katheri, Upper Abothuguchi, in present-day Meru County in 1908, Ruku grew up in a wealthy livestock-owning family.

His father, Nyonta, grazed cattle as far as Isiolo, exposing his son to cultures and places that many people of his generation would never experience.

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Then the Second World War changed everything.

Like thousands of other Africans under British colonial rule, Ruku was recruited into the King's African Rifles (KAR) in 1940.

A year later, he was deployed to Ethiopia, then known as Abyssinia, where British forces had helped restore Emperor Haile Selassie after years of Italian occupation.

According to historical accounts from the region, Ruku was assigned to a special unit responsible for guarding the emperor. It was there that he met another Kenyan soldier, Joseph Mathenge wa Mirugi. The two served together until they were demobilised in 1945.

Life in Ethiopia

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Some journeys change a person's destination. Others change how they see the world.

For Ruku, Ethiopia did both.

He had now witnessed an African emperor ruling an independent nation. Later, he spent time in Uganda, serving briefly at the royal court of the Kabaka of Buganda.

To a man who had spent years under colonial rule, those experiences planted a simple but powerful question.

If black Africans could govern themselves elsewhere, why not in Kenya?

Musa Mwariama (1928–1993), a revolutionary Mau Mau leader in Meru region (Image: Files)

By the late 1940s, Ruku had thrown himself into nationalist politics through the Kenya African Union (KAU) and the Kenya African Study Union's predecessor movements that were gathering momentum against colonial rule.

In 1947, he and Joseph Mathenge visited Jomo Kenyatta at Githunguri and invited him to Meru.

The following year, they were among the local leaders who welcomed Kenyatta to Kibirichia, where he addressed residents as the independence movement gathered strength.

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Regional accounts also recount that Ruku made secret trips back to Ethiopia seeking support for the armed struggle against colonial rule.

Those accounts say he obtained weapons that were quietly transported into Kenya using camels and donkeys before being hidden in caves near Muchiene Forest.

While historians differ on some of these details, the stories have endured in Meru's oral history and remain central to Ruku's legacy.

When the Mau Mau movement formally organised its military leadership in the early 1950s, Ruku emerged as one of its key figures in the Mount Kenya region.

He served as Vice-Chairman of the original Mau Mau War Council and became the regional commander overseeing operations in Meru, coordinating fighters from deep within the forests that had become the movement's stronghold.

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For years, colonial forces hunted him through the dense terrain he knew so well.

They finally caught up with him in 1957.

General Ruku was killed in the Mount Kenya forest, five years before Kenya gained independence.

The legacy

Today, whenever Mau Mau heroes are discussed, names like Dedan Kimathi, General China and Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima often dominate the conversation.

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General Ruku is mentioned less frequently beyond Meru, despite the role he played in one of Kenya's defining struggles.

Perhaps that's what makes his story worth telling.

History doesn't only belong to the names that fill school textbooks.

Sometimes it lives in regional memories, in family stories passed from one generation to the next, and in the forests where men like M'Ikiara wa Nyonta fought battles they knew they might never live to see won.

General Ruku never witnessed Kenya become free.

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