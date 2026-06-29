CS Opiyo Wandayi during the signing of the MoU between Kenya and Rwanda

CS Opiyo Wandayi during the signing of the MoU between Kenya and Rwanda

How you'll be affected by Kenya’s new multi-billion pipeline deal to completely power Rwanda

Job Creation & Domestic Service Ecosystem - A tenfold increase in fuel volume means a direct boost to local logistics, laboratory testing, safety auditing, and engineering services. The deal directly translates into sustained employment opportunities for Kenyan professionals managing the supply chain network.

On Monday, 29th June 2026 at the KASNEB Tower in Upper Hill, Nairobi, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum, Hon. J. Opiyo Wandayi, alongside Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Antoine Marie Kajangwe, signed a monumental tripartite agreement.

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This massive Government-to-Government ( G2G) framework fully opens up the Northern Corridor, allowing Rwanda to import bulk refined petroleum products directly through Kenya's pipeline and port infrastructure.Where Kenya has officially opened up its transport infrastructure to guarantee Rwanda's energy security.

James Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum

‘’What we are signing today is not just a legal framework but commitment by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and all agencies related to the petroleum sub-sector on our obligation which is simple and firm: Kenya will provide a transit environment to guarantee security of supply of bulk refined petroleum products to Rwanda for the long haul,’’ the press statement read.

The seeds of this mega-deal were sown in November 2024, when a Kenyan delegation commissioned by President William S. Ruto traveled to Kigali for bilateral negotiations.

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That critical meeting established a clear roadmap for Rwanda to tap into Kenya's bulk refined petroleum infrastructure.

Over the next 18 months, intense legal, commercial, and operational architectures were quietly hammered out by a Joint Technical Committee comprising the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) PLC, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), and Rwanda's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

To solidify the arrangement, Rwanda officially registered its Rwanda National Energy Company (RNEC) right here in Kenya.

Furthermore, under the guidance of the ministry, EPRA officially issued RNEC with an Import, Export, and Wholesale of Petroleum Products license. Despite taking longer than anticipated due to rigorous governmental clearances, the deal is now legally airtight and fully operational.

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President William Ruto during the launch of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) initiative

‘’I take cognisance of the fact that the Import Framework Documents have been subjected to a rigorous process by all the relevant arms of Government for requisite clearance and endorsement. A process that may have taken longer than anticipated,’’ the press statement read.

According to CS Wandayi, the volumes to Rwanda transiting through this Corridor are set to grow more than tenfold, from roughly 50,000 cubic meters to over 500,000 cubic metres per annum.

However, according to the CS, the numbers are not the endgame since this e engagement is the mark of greater engagements with the two countries for the greater good of both parties.

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‘’What this represents for our two Great Nations is deeper economic integration that will serve the East African Community and the Great Lakes Region for several decades to come,’’ the CS’ statement stated.

According to Wandayi, the ministry is highly confident and well prepared that the execution of this partnership will start in September where the first cargo is set to land at the Port of Mombasa

‘’Looking ahead, we are extremely confident that with these frameworks now in force, we will move swiftly into execution. Rwanda's maiden cargo, landing at the Port of Mombasa in September 2026, will be the first true hallmark of our success on this front and I know my counterpart, Hon. Minister Kajangwe, is also committed to this. We will receive that cargo with equal anticipation and celebration,’’ the statement read.

How Kenya Stands to Benefit

This agreement is a textbook example of leveraging state assets for economic dominance. By putting its pipeline, its port, and its people at the service of Kigali, Kenya turns its infrastructure into a massive regional cash cow.

Maximizing Kenya Pipeline (KPC) Revenues - With transit volumes multiplying by 10x, the Kenya Pipeline Company PLC is set for a massive financial windfall. More cubic meters pumping through the pipeline means millions of shillings collected in storage and transit tariffs, drastically improving KPC's bottom line.

Elevating the Port of Mombasa - The Port of Mombasa faces stiff competition from Tanzania's Central Corridor via Dar es Salaam. By locking down Rwanda through this long-haul G2G transit framework, Kenya firmly cements Mombasa as the preferred maritime gateway for East Africa and the Great Lakes Region.

Job Creation & Domestic Service Ecosystem - A tenfold increase in fuel volume means a direct boost to local logistics, laboratory testing, safety auditing, and engineering services. The deal directly translates into sustained employment opportunities for Kenyan professionals managing the supply chain network.

What Lies Ahead?

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From a regional integration perspective, this deal is an absolute masterstroke. It deepens economic integration, secures energy reliability for Rwanda, and establishes Kenya as the undisputed logistical hub of the region.

However, looking at it critically, the real test lies in the logistical execution. Operating a corridor of this scale requires zero supply chain disruptions. Kenya must offer a flawless, completely secure transit environment to handle the incoming pressure on its infrastructure without affecting its own domestic fuel distribution.