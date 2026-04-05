"Be patient, wait for investigations" - Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi says amid calls for his resignation

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi has urged the public to allow investigators to complete their work as Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale demands his arrest, resignation, or impeachment over a Sh4 billion fuel procurement scandal that has already claimed three senior government officials.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has asked Kenyans to be patient and allow government agencies to complete their investigations into the fuel scandal, as pressure mounts for him to step down or be removed from office.

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In a statement issued on Sunday, April 6, 2026, Wandayi assured the public that Kenya has adequate petroleum stocks to meet current demand and that the government-to-government (G-to-G) fuel procurement framework remains stable.

"We wish to appeal to the public to be patient and allow the relevant government agencies to undertake independent and professional investigations into the matters in question conclusively," he said.

The CS also warned against attempts to exploit the situation.

"There will be no tolerance for cartels, profiteers, or extortionists seeking to exploit the uncertainty arising from the conflict in the Middle East for personal gain at the expense of the public," Wandayi said.

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What triggered the scandal

According to a statement from the Office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei dated April 4, EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo, KPC Managing Director Joe Sang, Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, and Petroleum Deputy Director Joseph Wafula allegedly manipulated data on in-country fuel stocks.

Former EPRA DG Daniel Kiptoo, former Petroleum PS and former KPC MD Joe Sang

President William Ruto said the manipulation was done to exploit rising global prices and public anxiety, creating a false impression of an impending supply shortfall.

This, according to the government, led the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to irregularly procure an emergency fuel cargo outside the G-to-G framework at a cost of about Sh4 billion.

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An inquiry also found that the officials allegedly facilitated repeated procurement of emergency fuel shipments at above-contract rates, with some consignments later found to be of substandard quality.

The four officials were arrested on Thursday, April 2. Liban was released on medical grounds, while Kiptoo, Sang, and Wafula remained in police custody.

Kiptoo, Sang, and Liban have since resigned from their positions.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said it has recorded statements from witnesses and persons of interest, including senior government officials and executives of One Petroleum Limited.

Investigators also summoned Oryx Energy executives for questioning.

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Calls for Wandayi's head

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale led the calls for action against Wandayi on Saturday, April 4, arguing that the CS, as the leader of the ministry and someone who reports directly to the President, had a duty to prevent the scandal.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

Khalwale laid out a stark choice: if Wandayi had prior knowledge of the scheme, he should be arrested for criminal culpability; if he did not, he should take political responsibility and resign or be sacked for incompetence.

The senator further warned that if the President failed to act, the National Assembly should exercise its constitutional mandate and impeach the CS.

Wandayi's position

The CS did not directly address the resignation calls in his Sunday statement but defended the ministry's oversight of the petroleum sector.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi

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He said the ministry had initiated an internal review of petroleum management systems and processes aimed at enhancing transparency and safeguarding the integrity of the fuel supply chain.

The government confirmed that administrative actions are ongoing against other senior officials, including Joseph Wafula and KPC Supply and Logistics Manager Joel Mburu.

Investigative agencies are also working to reverse the irregular shipment requisitions to bring them in line with the G-to-G framework.