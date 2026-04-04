File Image of EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi

File Image of EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi

Oil deal gone wrong: Why EPRA DG Daniel Kiptoo is in DCI custody

Four senior energy officials, including the EPRA Director General and KPC Managing Director, are in DCI custody over a fuel importation deal that sources say bypassed Kenya's official procurement framework and could have cost taxpayers Sh8 billion.

Four senior government officials are being held at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters after detectives uncovered what sources describe as a scheme to import fuel outside Kenya's official government-to-government procurement framework.

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Investigators allege the arrangement would have cost taxpayers at least Sh8 billion.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang, Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, and senior petroleum official Simon Wafula were arrested in coordinated early morning raids on April 3, 2026.

KPC CEO Joe Sang during a past press address

Detectives from the DCI's Operations Support Unit picked the four up separately from their homes.

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Sources close to the investigation say officers recovered over Sh100 million in cash from the suspects' residences during the operation.

Liban was questioned at DCI headquarters and later released on medical grounds.

Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban

Investigations against him, however, are continuing.

Kiptoo, Sang, and Wafula were held at Gigiri Police Station before being transferred for questioning, where they were grilled for over seven hours alongside their lawyers, with family members waiting outside.

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The vessel at the centre of it all

Investigators say the scandal revolves around the MV Paloma, a vessel carrying over 60,000 metric tons of fuel that docked at the Port of Mombasa last week.

The consignment originated from Saudi oil giant Aramco, was purchased by BP, and was initially destined for Angola.

Sources indicate the ship was diverted to Mombasa through a Kenyan oil importer identified as Wan Petroleum, which facilitated the offloading of the cargo.

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Discharge began on March 27 and was completed on March 29.

The four officials are suspected of clearing the importation outside Kenya's existing government-to-government (G2G) oil procurement framework, the structure through which the country sources all its petroleum.

Sources allege the consignment was overpriced by at least Sh4 billion.

A second vessel, and what the arrests may have stopped

A second vessel had been scheduled to deliver a similar consignment under the same arrangement.

Sources indicate the projected combined cost to Kenyan taxpayers from both vessels would have reached Sh8 billion.

The arrests appear to have thwarted the landing of the second ship.

What happens next

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Following Sang's arrest, the KPC board appointed General Manager of Finance Pius Mwendwa as acting Managing Director.

Acting Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Pius Mwendwa

In a statement, the board said it is monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant institutions to understand the scope of the allegations.

The DCI has confirmed investigations are ongoing, with officers pursuing additional individuals suspected to be involved in the scheme.

The arrests land at a difficult moment for Kenya's energy sector.

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