Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre

Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre

What NTSA's new vehicle inspection rules mean for motorists from July 1

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that all motor vehicles older than four years from their recorded date of manufacture will be required to undergo annual inspections at NTSA centres starting July 1, 2026.

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In a public notice issued on Friday, June 26, NTSA said the move is aimed at enhancing road safety through regular vehicle inspections, in line with its mandate under the NTSA Act and the Traffic Act.

Vehicle owners affected by the directive will be required to book inspection appointments through the NTSA service portal available on the eCitizen platform.

However, the authority clarified that enforcement of mandatory inspections for private motor vehicles will be announced separately at a later date.

NTSA also stressed that it has not licensed any private entity to conduct motor vehicle inspections, urging motorists to seek inspection services only at official NTSA centres.

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School buses and commercial vehicles

The authority said inspections of school transport vehicles will continue at NTSA inspection centres, with operators and school management required to ensure all vehicles transporting children are roadworthy and carry valid inspection stickers.

Law enforcement officers have been directed to verify the authenticity of inspection stickers using the free NTSA Mobile App.

NTSA noted that enforcement of Rule 13 on reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms and Rule 14 on telematic systems under the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026 will be communicated to the public at a later date.

Similarly, inspections for commercial service vehicles will continue at NTSA centres, with owners required to maintain valid inspection certificates and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

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The authority said implementation of requirements relating to telematic systems and underride protection devices under the NTSA (Operations of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026 will also be announced in due course.

Warning against fraud and corruption

NTSA reiterated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy on bribery and corruption, warning motorists against individuals claiming they can fast-track or influence inspection services through unofficial channels.

The authority advised members of the public to report such incidents to the nearest NTSA office, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), or through its official integrity reporting channels.