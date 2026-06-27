PUBG MOBILE Esports: Fight for $500,000 and Africa's Only PMGO Slot

PUBG MOBILE Esports: Fight for $500,000 and Africa's Only PMGO Slot

PUBG MOBILE Esports: Fight for $500,000 and Africa's Only PMGO Slot

PUBG MOBILE is officially calling all competitive players across Sub-Saharan Africa to step onto the Road to 2026 PMGO Season 2.

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This is more than just a tournament — it's the last opportunity in 2026 for African teams to compete for the world-class PMGC stage with a total prize pool of $3,000,000.

The Season 2 champion will also advance directly to 2026 PMGO S2 to compete for an additional $500,000 prize pool.

Why You Should Join

1. Register & Win Instantly

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Every successfully registered player is automatically entered into a lucky draw. Four lucky winners will each receive an Infinix Note Edge smartphone.Play hard. Win big. Even before the match begins.

2. Go Global

The Season 2 champion advances to 2026 PMGO S2, and competes for a $500,000 prize pool.

3. Africa’s Final Shot at 2026 PMGC

This is the last chance this year for African squads to secure a spot at PMGC (Global Championship) and compete for the ultimate $3,000,000 prize pool.

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Whether you’re grinding ranked every night or already running scrims with your squad — Season 2 is where it gets real.

How to Register (Quick Guide)

1. Scan the QR code or click the registration link

PUBG MOBILE QR code

You’ll be directed to the PUBG MOBILE Road to PMGO page.

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2. Select your region carefully

Once confirmed, the region cannot be changed.

3. Create your team

Enter your team name and motto.

4. Invite your teammates

A team must have at least 4 players to be eligible.

5. Confirm registration

A quick pre-match security check will run, and you’re all set.

Who Can Join

l Players who reached Platinum Tier or above in Ranked Classic Mode in the current or a previous season.

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l 4-player teams (with optional substitute)l Competitive spirit required.

Ready to Drop In?

This is more than a tournament—it’s the official path to Africa’s biggest PUBG MOBILE stage.

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👉 Join the community:

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017.

Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.