Advertisement

PUBG MOBILE Esports: Fight for $500,000 and Africa's Only PMGO Slot

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 14:48 - 27 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
PUBG MOBILE Esports: Fight for $500,000 and Africa's Only PMGO Slot
PUBG MOBILE Esports: Fight for $500,000 and Africa's Only PMGO Slot
Advertisement

PUBG MOBILE is officially calling all competitive players across Sub-Saharan Africa to step onto the Road to 2026 PMGO Season 2.

Advertisement

This is more than just a tournament — it's the last opportunity in 2026  for African teams to compete for the world-class PMGC stage with a total prize pool of $3,000,000.

 The Season 2 champion will also advance directly to 2026 PMGO S2  to compete for an additional $500,000  prize pool.

Why You Should Join

1. Register & Win Instantly

Advertisement

Every successfully registered player is automatically entered into a lucky draw. Four lucky winners  will each receive an Infinix Note Edge smartphone.Play hard. Win big. Even before the match begins. 

2. Go Global

The Season 2 champion advances to 2026 PMGO S2, and competes for a $500,000 prize pool.

3. Africa’s Final Shot at 2026 PMGC

This is the last chance this year  for African squads to secure a spot at PMGC (Global Championship)  and compete for the ultimate $3,000,000  prize pool. 

Advertisement

Whether you’re grinding ranked every night or already running scrims with your squad — Season 2 is where it gets real.

How to Register (Quick Guide)

1.      Scan the QR code or click the registration link

PUBG MOBILE QR code
PUBG MOBILE QR code

You’ll be directed to the PUBG MOBILE Road to PMGO page.

Advertisement

2. Select your region carefully

Once confirmed, the region cannot be changed.

3. Create your team

Enter your team name and motto.

4. Invite your teammates

A team must have at least 4 players to be eligible.

5. Confirm registration

A quick pre-match security check will run, and you’re all set.

Who Can Join

l  Players who reached Platinum Tier or above in Ranked Classic Mode in the current or a previous season.

Advertisement

l  4-player teams (with optional substitute)l  Competitive spirit required. 

Ready to Drop In?

This is more than a tournament—it’s the official path to Africa’s biggest PUBG MOBILE stage.

👉 Register now

👉 Watch & follow updates

Advertisement

👉 Join the community:

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017.

Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre
News
27.06.2026
What NTSA's new vehicle inspection rules mean for motorists from July 1
PUBG MOBILE Esports: Fight for $500,000 and Africa's Only PMGO Slot
News Sports
27.06.2026
PUBG MOBILE Esports: Fight for $500,000 and Africa's Only PMGO Slot
NSSF headquarters in Nairobi
News
27.06.2026
Court recalls own ruling after error in NSSF appeal
EXPOSED: See the truth behind Nairobi's viral 'Daktari wa Nyuki' scam
News
27.06.2026
EXPOSED: See the truth behind Nairobi's viral 'Daktari wa Nyuki' scam
School Bursaries in Kenya: 5 Places Parents Can Apply for School Fees Support
News
26.06.2026
School Bursaries in Kenya: 5 Places Parents Can Apply for School Fees Support
The Danger in DR Congo: How Kenyan peacekeepers are handling Ebola risk amidst armed conflict
News
26.06.2026
The Danger in DR Congo: How Kenyan peacekeepers are handling Ebola risk amidst armed conflict