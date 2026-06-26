A crowd escorts a middle-aged woman covered with bees to a police station in Mlolongo (Image: Files)

A crowd escorts a middle-aged woman covered with bees to a police station in Mlolongo (Image: Files)

EXPOSED: See the truth behind Nairobi's viral 'Daktari wa Nyuki' scam

It has all the ingredients of a miracle: bees that seem to identify thieves, a dramatic confession and a cheering crowd. But an investigation into the viral street performances reveals a scam built on science, psychology and the desperation of theft victims.

Nairobi crowds don't gather easily.

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Someone has to be fighting, a politician has to be speaking, or something so unusual has happened that strangers instinctively stop walking and start pulling out their phones.

Lately, one spectacle has been doing exactly that.

A Boda Boda covered by a huge swarm of bees.

Standing next to it is a visibly shaken young man who, according to whispers spreading through the crowd, has just been caught by supernatural powers after stealing the motorcycle somewhere deep in the countryside.

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Before long, a man dressed as a traditional healer appears. He barely asks a handful of questions before the suspect breaks down and "confesses".

Minutes later, police arrive, lead him away, and the crowd disperses believing it has witnessed something beyond explanation.

It makes for a compelling video - but, also - happens to be one of Nairobi's cleverest confidence tricks.

A Boda Boda bike alleged to have been stolen is covered by swarming bees in Nyeri County, early January 2026 (Image: Facebook)

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The bee as the main prop

The remarkable thing about the entire performance is that the bees aren't acting, just doing exactly what nature programmed them to do.

Professional beekeepers have, for years, used products known as bee swarm lures to attract colonies searching for a new place to settle.

The lure mimics a natural pheromone released by scout bees after they identify a suitable location for the rest of the swarm.

To a passing colony, a motorcycle handlebar treated with the lure smells no different from the entrance to a promising new hive.

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Within minutes, dozens - sometimes hundreds - of bees may begin clustering around it.

There's no witchcraft involved - just basic chemistry.

Why doesn't the 'suspect' run for dear life?

For anyone watching, one question usually stands out.

If those bees are dangerous, why isn't the alleged thief screaming or covered in stings? The answer lies in the behavior of honey bees during a swarm.

Unlike bees defending an established hive, swarming bees are usually focused on relocating. They have no honey stores or young brood to protect, making them considerably less aggressive unless provoked.

If left undisturbed, they often settle quietly around the scented object while scout bees search for a permanent home. That calm behavior is precisely what makes the performance believable.

The crowd sees hundreds of bees but very little panic, reinforcing the illusion that something supernatural is happening.

The scripted confession

According to people familiar with the scam, the "confession" is often the turning point.

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The alleged thief admits to stealing the motorcycle or another item, usually claiming it was taken from a distant town or county - far enough away that nobody standing in the crowd can easily verify the story.

The details vary from one performance to another, but the script rarely changes: A miracle has happened - a criminal has been exposed, justice has been served.

Everyone goes home with a story they'll retell for weeks.

An undated image of an alleged goat thief subdued by a swarm of bees in Karatina Town (Image: Files)

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The real product in the scam

The prize was neither the motorcycle nor the cornered thief. The real prize is the crowd, because, instantly - every spectator becomes a potential customer.

By the time the performance ends, the self-proclaimed healer has established something far more valuable than recovering a stolen motorcycle - credibility.

In many reported cases, contact details are shared with members of the public, inviting anyone who has lost money, livestock, motorcycles or household property to seek supernatural help recovering it.

That is where the alleged scam begins.

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Desperate victims, convinced by what they have witnessed or watched online, reach out hoping the same powers can recover their own missing property.

Instead, they may be asked to pay consultation fees or deposits before the search can begin.

The promised recovery never comes.

Why social media keeps the scam alive

Perhaps the biggest accomplice isn't standing in the crowd. It's recording the clip, posting on social media and hitting the share button.

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Videos showing bees "identifying" thieves routinely rack up thousands of views because they tap into curiosity, disbelief and long-held cultural fascination with the supernatural.

Every repost gives the performance a wider audience, with every viral clip building more credibility.

Every new viewer you reach becomes another potential client who may one day dial the number appearing in the comments or circulating through WhatsApp groups.

A little science can save a lot of money

Traditional healing remains an important part of many Kenyan communities, and genuine cultural practices deserve to be distinguished from schemes that exploit public belief for financial gain.

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Extraordinary claims deserve careful scrutiny - especially when they end with a request for money.

The next time you come across a crowd gathered around a motorcycle covered in bees, remember this.

The swarm, the bees and the science behind it are all real - but, everything else may simply be the oldest trick in the confidence game.

The deal is to make people believe they've witnessed the impossible, and they'll stop asking the simplest question of all: