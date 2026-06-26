LRAD - Powerful device police used during June 25 commemoration protests

Among those who experienced its effects was Citizen TV reporter Emmanuel Ndung'u, who described the discomfort it caused.

The deployment of a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) by the Kenya Police during the June 25, 2026 commemoration protests in Nairobi marked a new chapter in the country's crowd management tactics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the protests were relatively less tense than previous demonstrations, the appearance of the large sound-emitting device immediately caught public attention.

Among those who experienced its effects was Citizen TV reporter Emmanuel Ndung'u, who described the discomfort it caused.

The LRAD, sometimes referred to as a 'sound cannon' or 'sound blaster,' has been used by military and law enforcement agencies in several countries, but this was the first time many Kenyans had seen it deployed publicly.

A device built for communication and deterrence

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Long Range Acoustic Device was originally developed for military and maritime security operations, including protecting naval vessels from approaching threats.

It uses an array of specialised transducers that concentrate sound into a narrow beam of about 30 degrees, allowing operators to project sound over long distances with remarkable clarity.

The technology serves two main functions.

The first is voice hailing mode, where it works as an extremely powerful loudspeaker capable of broadcasting warnings, evacuation orders or public safety announcements over distances exceeding two kilometres.

LRAD sound device deployed to prostestors

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike ordinary public address systems, the focused beam allows messages to remain clear even in noisy environments.

The second is alert or deterrent mode. In this setting, the device emits a piercing, high-frequency tone, typically between 2,000 and 4,000 Hertz, a range where human hearing is particularly sensitive.

The sound is intended to create intense discomfort, encouraging crowds to disperse without the use of conventional weapons.

How loud is an LRAD?

Depending on the model, an LRAD can produce sound levels of between 140 and 160 decibels, making it louder than a jet engine during take-off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While operators can adjust the volume, prolonged or close-range exposure to the highest output levels can be dangerous.

Health concerns surrounding the technology

Although LRADs are generally classified as non-lethal crowd management tools, medical experts and human rights organisations have raised concerns over their potential health effects.

LRAD sound devices mounted on police vehicles

Exposure at close range can cause immediate ear pain, ringing in the ears, dizziness, headaches, nausea and temporary hearing impairment.

In some reported cases overseas, prolonged exposure has been linked to permanent hearing loss, particularly when the device is used at high intensity and within short distances.