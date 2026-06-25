Soufiane Rahimi has become only the third substitute to score for Morocco at a World Cup (Image: Files)

Soufiane Rahimi has become only the third substitute to score for Morocco at a World Cup (Image: Files)

World Cup 2026: Can Hakimi and Saibari lead Morocco to another deep run?

Achraf Hakimi is flying, Ismael Saibari is emerging as a star and the Atlas Lions look increasingly comfortable among football's elite. The question now is whether they can turn belief into another deep World Cup run.

There was a moment after Morocco's draw against Brazil when coach Mohamed Ouahbi sounded almost dissatisfied.

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Not because his team had played badly. Quite the opposite.

Morocco had gone toe-to-toe with five-time world champions Brazil and looked comfortable doing it. Afterwards, Ouahbi suggested his side could have won the match. It wasn't arrogance. It was belief.

That may be the biggest difference between Morocco in 2022 and Morocco in 2026.

The fear is gone.

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Ismael Saibari has become only the second African player to score in each of his first two FIFA World Cup appearances (Image: Files)

Hakimi remains the heartbeat

Every successful tournament team has a player who sets the tone.

For Morocco, that player is still Achraf Hakimi.

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The defender has once again shown why he is regarded as one of the world's best in his position. Against Haiti, he scored, assisted and drove Morocco forward whenever the game needed energy.

What makes Hakimi special is his ability to influence both ends of the pitch. One moment he is helping defend, the next he is leading an attack.

The challenge for opponents is simple: stop Hakimi, and you slow Morocco down. The challenge for Morocco is making sure they are not overly reliant on him.

Enter Ismael Saibari

That is where Ismael Saibari comes in.

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The midfielder has quietly become one of the tournament's breakout stars, scoring in all three group-stage matches and adding a new dimension to Morocco's attack.

For years, Morocco have been praised for organisation and discipline. Saibari gives them something different: unpredictability.

Every team that dreams of a deep World Cup run needs a player capable of producing a decisive moment. Right now, Saibari looks like that player.

The flaws, as I see it

Morocco's campaign has not been flawless.

Against Haiti, they were forced to come from behind twice before eventually winning. It was entertaining, but it also highlighted a vulnerability stronger teams will notice.

The Atlas Lions create chances. The question is whether they convert enough of them.

In the group stage, missed opportunities did not prove costly. Knockout football is far less forgiving.

One lapse in concentration or one wasted chance can end a tournament.

The man who could change everything

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Keep an eye on Soufiane Rahimi.

The forward came off the bench to score against Haiti and has the profile of a player who can alter games when defences begin to tire.

Every memorable World Cup run tends to produce an unexpected hero. Morocco already have their stars. Rahimi could become their difference-maker.

Morocco Captain Achraf Hakimi has written his name into FIFA World Cup history a 12th appearance at the tournament (Image: Facebook)

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More than an underdog story

Perhaps the most impressive thing about this Morocco side is its mentality.

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi has inherited a team that no longer sees itself as an outsider. The defensive discipline remains, but there is a greater willingness to attack, take risks and impose itself on matches.

That confidence may be Morocco's greatest strength.

The Atlas Lions have the talent to reach the latter stages once again. Hakimi is performing, Saibari is flourishing and the squad has depth.

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