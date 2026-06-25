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Registrations for the 8th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) and Africa Connects™ Gather Momentum

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Pulse Mix 15:01 - 25 June 2026
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The 8th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) and Africa Connects™ have generated significant interest among African tourism stakeholders.

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From 2 to 4 September 2026, industry leaders and innovators will gather at Meropa Casino and Entertainment World in Polokwane City, Limpopo, South Africa for the ATLF & Awards. 

The forum presents a distinguished lineup of global thought leaders, ministers, policymakers, and C-suite executives.

These leaders will advance intra-Africa travel, promote sustainable growth, and encourage policy innovation.

The event is hosted by the Limpopo Provincial Government through the Limpopo Tourism Agency, in partnership with Africa Tourism Partners (ATP), the AfCFTA Secretariat, and UN Tourism.

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Attendance is complimentary; however, space is limited. All Pan-African industry stakeholders are encouraged to register promptly through the ATLF Registration Portal to secure a place.

The Forum serves as a marketplace tailored to Africa’s regional dynamics, attracting delegates from across the continent and abroad.

Attendees can access business partnerships, masterclasses, local sourcing, investment opportunities, and AfCFTA unified markets. 

This year’s Forum offers several targeted benefits for hospitality  and tourism businesses:

  • Tourism Investment: Connecting project developers with development finance institutions (DFIs), private banks, and international investors. 

  • Direct Business & Partnerships: Access B2B platforms, exhibitions, and speed-marketing sessions to secure deals with Destination Management Companies (DMCs), tour operators, and Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

  • Intra-Africa Travel Growth: Connect with stakeholders to capitalize on rising demand for intra-continental tourism. Position your properties to attract travellers from other African nations

  • Advocacy: Engage with government officials, tourism boards, and policymakers to influence industry regulations and stay ahead of regional travel policies. 

  • Capacity & Innovation: Explore digital transformation strategies and learn to implement sustainable hospitality practices essential for guest retention.

  • Brand Recognition: Gain visibility by entering the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards, which celebrate top-performing 

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South African Airways and Kenya Airways - are the official airline partners for ATLF 2026 and will offer discounted fares to registered international delegates.

As space for B2B networking and masterclasses is limited, early registration is strongly recommended.

Travel professionals, content creators, hospitality executives, and tourism boards are encouraged to register promptly to secure participation. Join industry leaders in shaping the future of Africa’s tourism sector.

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