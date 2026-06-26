Big relief for job-seeking teachers as TSC revises long-term employment rule

The reforms could also help ease the shortage of teachers in junior secondary schools, which have experienced staffing challenges since the rollout of CBE.

Thousands of trained teachers who have struggled to secure registration with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) could soon have a better chance of joining the profession following a major review of the commission's registration requirements.

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The reforms, announced during the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) Annual Conference in Mombasa, are aimed at supporting the implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system by widening the pool of qualified teachers.

Among the most significant changes is the decision to allow the registration of teachers qualified to teach a single subject, marking a departure from the long-standing requirement for secondary school teachers to specialize in at least two teaching subjects.

The changes also expand registration opportunities for diploma-trained primary school teachers and could help address persistent staffing shortages, particularly in junior secondary schools.

Single-subject teachers get a pathway into the profession

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For years, many teaching graduates found themselves unable to register with TSC because they had only one teaching subject, despite having completed accredited teacher training programmes.

Under the revised regulations, TSC will now register teachers with a single teaching subject, especially in specialized learning areas where schools continue to face teacher shortages.

Speaking during the KESSHA conference, TSC Acting Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei said the commission had reviewed Legal Notice No. 50 under the Code of Regulations to align teacher registration with the needs of Competency-Based Education.

"The Legal Notice No. 50, in the Code of Regulations is the legal notice that sets out the requirements for teacher registration.

To support CBE, the commission has reviewed the legal notice to ensure compliance with CBE requirements. We will now register teachers with one teaching subject," she said.

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A teacher in class

The move is expected to provide opportunities for graduates who previously met academic and professional training requirements but could not qualify for registration because they lacked a second teaching subject.

Diploma holders also stand to benefit

The reforms are not limited to secondary school teachers.

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TSC has also proposed changes to the registration requirements for primary school teachers by recognising holders of the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) alongside those who previously qualified through the P1 certificate.

Previously, teacher registration for primary school educators largely centred on holders of the Primary Teacher Education (P1) certificate.

Under the revised framework, diploma graduates will also be eligible for registration, reflecting the evolution of teacher training programmes in Kenya.

The commission says the review seeks to harmonize teacher qualifications with the country's changing education system while ensuring that professionally trained teachers are not excluded from employment opportunities because of outdated registration requirements.

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More opportunities in junior secondary schools

The reforms could also help ease the shortage of teachers in junior secondary schools, which have experienced staffing challenges since the rollout of CBE.

Under the proposed amendments, primary school teachers holding a Diploma in Education, a KCSE mean grade of C (plain), and at least a C+ in one teaching subject will qualify for registration and deployment to junior schools.

This expands the number of teachers who can be considered for junior secondary positions and gives TSC greater flexibility when recruiting educators for specialized learning areas.

Education stakeholders have repeatedly raised concerns over teacher shortages in junior schools, with many institutions relying on limited staff to deliver an expanding curriculum.

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Why TSC is changing the rules

The shift comes as Kenya continues implementing Competency-Based Education, which places greater emphasis on specialized learning pathways and practical skills.

Unlike the previous education system, CBE requires teachers with expertise in specific subject areas, making the traditional two-subject requirement less practical in some disciplines.

By broadening registration requirements, TSC hopes to strengthen the supply of qualified teachers while ensuring learners receive instruction from educators with the appropriate subject expertise.

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The reforms are also expected to make teacher recruitment more responsive to changing staffing needs across different levels of education.

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What the changes mean for unemployed teachers

For thousands of trained but unemployed teachers, the revised registration rules could remove one of the biggest barriers to entering the profession.

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While registration alone does not guarantee employment, it is a mandatory requirement for anyone seeking appointment by TSC.