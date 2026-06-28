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Why Gen Muhoozi has ordered shutdown of NTV Uganda

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 13:36 - 28 June 2026
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Gen Muhoozi Kairugaba
Gen Muhoozi Kairugaba
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Uganda’s army chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has sparked a major confrontation with NTV Uganda after the broadcaster aired a report linking him to a court case involving opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

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The dispute intensified after Muhoozi reportedly demanded UGX10 billion from the station, accusing it of misrepresenting the matter.

The demand quickly spread online and fueled debate over the limits of criticism and the role of the press in Uganda.

The row escalated further on Sunday when Muhoozi ordered NTV Uganda, Spark TV, and the Daily Monitor to shut down, accusing the media group of biased reporting.

Reports from Kampala said security forces raided the company’s offices overnight and disrupted broadcasts in the early morning hours.

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In public comments, Muhoozi said he did not believe in a free press, a statement that has heightened concern among media rights advocates and political observers.

The development has raised fresh questions about press freedom in Uganda and the growing influence of the military in public life.

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