Who is Abdi Mohamed? Meet the new CEO at I&M Bank Kenya

The veteran banker brings more than three decades of experience across Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia, making him one of the country's most seasoned banking executives as I&M looks to accelerate its next phase of growth.

Leadership changes in Kenya's banking sector rarely happen overnight.

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They are usually the result of decades spent climbing through the ranks, steering institutions through change and earning the confidence of shareholders, regulators and customers alike.

That is the path Abdi Mohamed has followed.

Just a day after his exit from Absa Bank Kenya, the seasoned banker has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of I&M Bank Kenya, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.

The appointment marks another major chapter in a career that has spanned more than 30 years across Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia.

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Abdi Mohamed makes a point at a finance and banking panel during his tenure as ABSA CEO in Nairobi (Image: Files)

A familiar name in East African banking

To many Kenyans, Abdi Mohamed is best known for leading Absa Bank Kenya, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, overseeing the bank's growth and transformation in an increasingly competitive financial sector.

Before taking charge in Kenya, he headed Absa Bank Tanzania, where he led one of the region's biggest banking transitions - the rebranding from Barclays to Absa.

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Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at Barclays Bank Kenya, including Chief Operating Officer and Retail and Business Banking Director, before taking on regional responsibilities.

Those roles have seen him build experience in retail banking, business banking, corporate leadership and organisational transformation, making him one of the country's most seasoned financial executives.

Why is I&M betting on him?

For I&M Bank, the appointment comes at a time when Kenya's banking industry is evolving rapidly.

Customers are increasingly embracing digital banking, lenders are investing heavily in technology, and competition for market share has intensified.

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The bank says Mohamed's extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of the financial services landscape make him well placed to steer its next phase of growth.

In announcing the appointment, I&M Group said it expects him to strengthen customer relationships, drive innovation and support the bank's long-term expansion strategy.

I&M Bank presents Nairobi City Thunder with a Ksh10 million investment as the team’s Official Banking Partner for the 2026 Kenya National Basketball League season, on June 16th 2026 (Image: Files)

Imprint beyond the corner office

Away from banking, Mohamed has also built a reputation in corporate governance and sustainable business.

He chairs the Kenya chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, an initiative that encourages businesses to adopt responsible and sustainable practices.

He also serves on the boards of Touch Health Inc. and Integrated Payment Systems Limited (IPSL), reflecting his involvement in healthcare innovation and digital payments beyond the banking industry.

His broad leadership experience has made him one of the more influential figures in Kenya's corporate sector.

A new chapter for I&M

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Mohamed now takes over at a time when Kenyan banks are racing to improve customer experience, expand digital services and unlock new growth opportunities in an increasingly competitive market.

His appointment signals I&M's intention to strengthen its position by bringing in a leader with a proven record of managing large financial institutions through periods of transformation.

For Abdi Mohamed, it is another milestone in a banking career that has stretched across three decades.