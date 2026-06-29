How to access KCSE and KCPE certificate services through KNEC's new portal

KNEC has launched a new digital platform that allows former KCSE and KCPE candidates to apply for certificate services online. Here's how the system works, who can use it and the steps to follow.

There was a time when replacing a lost KCSE certificate or confirming examination results meant travelling to Nairobi, filling out paperwork and waiting weeks for feedback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is now moving many of those services online through its new E-Certificate Platform, allowing former candidates to apply for certificate-related services from wherever they are.

The platform initially supports KCSE certificates, with additional services expected to follow.

The best KCSE student in Kenya 2025, Master Barrak Ondicho from Kapsabet Boys High School (Image: Files)

Advertisement

Advertisement

What services are available?

Through the new portal, eligible candidates can:

Access and download digital KCSE certificates.

Verify the authenticity of certificates.

Apply for certificate-related services online without visiting KNEC offices in person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to KNEC, the system currently supports certificates available in its database from 1989 to 2025, with services being rolled out in phases. KCPE support is expected to follow.

How to register

To use the platform, applicants need to:

Visit the official KNEC E-Certificate portal: KNEC E-Certificate Platform

Create an account using a valid email address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Complete the identity verification process.

Follow the prompts to access the available certificate services.

The identity verification step is intended to ensure certificates are only issued to their rightful owners.

Achieng Jovin Trezzy, a bright girl who scored a B plain in the 2024 KCSE at Alaru Mixed Secondary in Karachuonyo Constituency (Image: Facebook)

How much does it cost?

KNEC says applicants will pay a Sh1,200 processing fee before downloading a verifiable digital certificate. Payment is made through the online platform after identity verification has been completed.

Who can use the portal?

The platform is designed for former KCSE candidates whose certificates are already stored in KNEC's database.

While the portal also lists KCPE, KPSEA, TVET and teacher examination services, some of these are still marked as "coming soon."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pro's of the new system

For years, many Kenyans have struggled to access examination certificates needed for employment, university admissions and professional registration, especially after losing the original documents or relocating far from their former schools.