Catherine Kasavuli: The legendary TV star that told Kenya's biggest stories

Long before social media created celebrities overnight, TV star Catherine Kasavuli earned something far rarer - the trust of millions of Kenyans who welcomed her into their homes every evening.

Ask a Kenyan who grew up in the 1980s or 1990s to name the face of the evening news and chances are they'll answer before you've finished the question.

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Catherine Kasavuli.

Back then, there were no smartphones buzzing with breaking news alerts every few minutes. If something important had happened, you waited for the evening bulletin.

And, when the camera faded into the newsroom, there was a familiar face sitting behind the desk - calm, impeccably dressed and speaking with a confidence that somehow made the country slow down and listen.

That was Catherine.

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A March 1990 photo of Catherine Kasavuli when she became part of the founding team of KTN as the first privately owned television station in the country (Image: Files)

Born in Nairobi on February 21, 1962, with family roots in Vihiga County, she probably had no idea that accepting a job as a continuity announcer at the then Voice of Kenya in 1980 would quietly change Kenyan television.

She was only 18. Broadcasting wasn't even what she had trained for.

She later studied at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication while learning the craft on the job, building the polished delivery that would become her trademark.

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Fortune favors the bold

Television in Kenya was still finding its identity when Catherine found hers.

In 1990, a new station called Kenya Television Network (KTN) arrived, becoming the country's first privately owned television broadcaster.

It promised a different kind of television, and it needed faces viewers could trust.

Catherine became one of them.

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She also made history as the first woman to anchor a live television news bulletin in Kenya. Today that sounds like a footnote.

At the time, it quietly broke one of the biggest barriers in Kenyan broadcasting.

She didn't make history by announcing it.

She made history by showing up every evening and doing the job so well that, after a while, nobody questioned whether a woman belonged behind the news desk.

The 'organic' celebrity vibe

One of the things that made Catherine Kasavuli different is something younger audiences may find difficult to imagine.

Everybody knew her, but almost nobody knew anything about her.

Viewers recognized her voice instantly, yet very few could tell you where she lived, what she drove or what was happening in her private life.

Broadcasters then weren't expected to become the story. Their work spoke for them.

That quiet professionalism became her brand long before branding was a thing.

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Over the years, she worked at KTN, Citizen TV and later returned to KBC in 2021 after years away from the anchor's desk. Her comeback felt less like a new appointment and more like an old friend walking back into the sitting room.

An undated image of Catherine Kasavuli, who received the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW) during the 2008 Jamhuri Day Celebrations (Image: Files)

Kenya still remembers Kasavuli

When Catherine Kasavuli died on December 29, 2022, after battling cervical cancer, she was 60.

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The tributes came from every corner of the country, not because she had chased fame, but because she had become part of people's everyday lives.

Most Kenyans won't remember every headline she read, they probably won't remember every television station she worked for either.

What they shall always remember is the feeling of 'certainty' - that if Catherine Kasavuli was reading the news, it was worth listening to.

In today's world, where personalities rise and disappear with the next viral trend, that kind of trust feels almost impossible to build.