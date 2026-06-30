Morara Kebaso ditches his INJECT political party: See reason

The big question now remains, will Morara still champion for the greater good of the citizens and accountability from the government as he used to previously?

Speaking during an interview on Obinna TV, Morara said the INJECT Party would not be the platform he uses to pursue his political ambitions, explaining that his decision was guided by the current political realities in his home region.

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Kebaso revealed that while the INJECT Party would continue to exist, it would be set aside for now as he works under the Jubilee Party banner.

Political activist Morara Kebaso

Kebaso responded that he had joined the jubilee party, insisting that politicians must adapt to the realities on the ground rather than remain tied to personal preferences.

He stated Jubilee has strong backing across the Gusii region, especially in Kisii and Nyamira, making it the most viable party for leaders seeking elective positions there.

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Morara added that introducing a new political party in the region would make it difficult for voters to focus on a candidate’s message, as many residents already identify with established political parties.

Morara pointed to Borabu Constituency in Nyamira County, where he has expressed interest in contesting the parliamentary seat, saying the dominance of Jubilee party influenced this decision.

He maintained that political branding should never become an obstacle to communicating policies and development agendas to the electorate.

The aspiring politician also defended his decision to work alongside leaders he had previously criticized, saying politics often requires former rivals to unite in pursuit of shared national interests.

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According to him, disagreements among politicians should not be permanent; effective leadership demands the ability to move beyond past conflicts.

He said leaders who dwell on previous political disputes risk losing sight of the key picture of national interest, he added that forgiveness and collaboration are essential in public service.

Morara rose to national prominence during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests after launching his Vampire Diaries tours, a series of visits to stalled government-funded projects across the country.

Through the initiative, he highlighted incomplete developments initiated during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, earning attention for demanding greater accountability in the use of public funds.

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In 2025, he launched the INJECT Party and his presidential bid, pledging sweeping reforms focused on agriculture, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

Morara Kebaso

The activist-turned-politician declared that he had quit active politics, saying he was exhausted by the constant criticism and scrutiny that came with public life.

Morara said putting politics aside would allow him to focus on his businesses, travel, spend time with friends, and enjoy a normal life away from the public spotlight.

Despite that announcement, Kebaso has since returned to the political scene and is now positioning himself for the 2027 General Election under the Jubilee Party.