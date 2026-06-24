Bob Njagi arrested ahead of planned June 25 Gen Z memorial protests
Activist Bob Njagi has been arrested in Kajiado County over allegations of mobilising demonstrations planned for Thursday, June 25, in Kitengela town.
The planned protests are intended to commemorate victims who lost their lives during the June 25, 2024 Gen Z demonstrations, an event that remains deeply etched in Kenya's recent political history.
Confirming the arrest, Kajiado County Police Commander Alex Shikondi said Njagi was apprehended on Wednesday in Kitengela and is currently being held at a police station whose location has not been disclosed.
Police cite mobilisation concerns
According to Shikondi, the arrest followed the circulation of a video on social media in which Njagi is alleged to have encouraged young people to participate in the planned demonstrations.
Police claim the mobilisation could result in unrest and possible destruction of property if the protests proceed.
The commander said security agencies had already deployed personnel across Kitengela to prevent demonstrations and maintain order.
He also assured residents and business owners that adequate measures had been put in place to safeguard lives and property.
Heightened security ahead of June 25
The planned demonstrations come as parts of the country prepare to mark one year since the Gen Z-led protests that drew thousands of young Kenyans to the streets and sparked nationwide conversations about governance, accountability and youth participation in public affairs.
Authorities have maintained that any public gatherings must comply with the law, while warning that acts of violence, vandalism and other unlawful activities will not be tolerated.
Shikondi said police would take action against individuals found engaging in illegal protests or destruction of property.
Njagi's arrest is likely to add fresh attention to the planned June 25 activities, with security agencies remaining on high alert ahead of the anniversary commemorations.
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