Bob Njagi arrested ahead of planned June 25 Gen Z memorial protests

Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo on October 2025 after fears they had been abducted in Uganda (Image: Files)

Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo on October 2025 after fears they had been abducted in Uganda (Image: Files)

Police in Kajiado County say the activist was arrested over allegations of mobilizing demonstrations in Kitengela linked to the anniversary of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests.

Activist Bob Njagi has been arrested in Kajiado County over allegations of mobilising demonstrations planned for Thursday, June 25, in Kitengela town.

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The planned protests are intended to commemorate victims who lost their lives during the June 25, 2024 Gen Z demonstrations, an event that remains deeply etched in Kenya's recent political history.

Confirming the arrest, Kajiado County Police Commander Alex Shikondi said Njagi was apprehended on Wednesday in Kitengela and is currently being held at a police station whose location has not been disclosed.

Activist Bob Njagi during his arrest in Nairobi on 24th June 2025 (Image: Files)

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Police cite mobilisation concerns

According to Shikondi, the arrest followed the circulation of a video on social media in which Njagi is alleged to have encouraged young people to participate in the planned demonstrations.

Police claim the mobilisation could result in unrest and possible destruction of property if the protests proceed.

The commander said security agencies had already deployed personnel across Kitengela to prevent demonstrations and maintain order.

He also assured residents and business owners that adequate measures had been put in place to safeguard lives and property.

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An undated image of Activist Bob Njagi with other protesters in Nairobi (Image: Files)

Heightened security ahead of June 25

The planned demonstrations come as parts of the country prepare to mark one year since the Gen Z-led protests that drew thousands of young Kenyans to the streets and sparked nationwide conversations about governance, accountability and youth participation in public affairs.

Authorities have maintained that any public gatherings must comply with the law, while warning that acts of violence, vandalism and other unlawful activities will not be tolerated.

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Shikondi said police would take action against individuals found engaging in illegal protests or destruction of property.