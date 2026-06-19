Bracing for June 25: U.S. Embassy issues security alert on protest anniversary

The American citizens travelling or residing within Kenya are urged to observe heightened vigilance and avoid areas where demonstrations or where large crowds may be formed or gather.

The United States of America Embassy in Kenya has issued a security advisory to their citizens residing in Kenya. The embassy warned of the likelihood of demonstrations across the country.

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Urban centres and Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) have been marked high risk areas, ahead of the planned protest anniversary of anti-government protests that happened on June 25, 2024.

In the advisory released on Thursday, the Embassy cautioned that demonstrations could occur at any time where there is a likelihood of the protest escalating around the 25 of June.

U.S. Embassy in Gabon

The warning comes amidst growing anticipation and tension over possible protests which are aimed at commemorating the events that transpired on the June 25, 2024 during the anti-finance bill protests that had sparked national wide unrest.

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‘’June 25 is the anniversary of protests that occurred in Kenya during the past two years. Demonstrations may occur at any time but the potential for protests is higher around June 25,’’ the advisory read.

American citizens travelling or residing within Kenya are urged to observe heightened vigilance and avoid areas where demonstrations or where large crowds may be formed or gather.

The embassy also sighted that the planned anniversary protests could lead to very tight traffic disruptions, roadblocks erection by both the protestors and the authorities and congestion.

The embassy, out of great concern, also advises Americans to inform their friends and families of their whereabouts, and to carry a copy of their U.S passport together with a valid Kenyan visa throughout their travels.

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The embassy has also advised the citizens travelling by road to keep doors locked and windows rolled up fully while in any vehicle most especially in areas where demonstrations are certain.

On the other hand, the victims of the June 2024 anti-finance Bill protest families have been assured of police protection ahead of the commemorative demonstrations that will be carried out in all the 47 counties in Kenya.

The parents of Rex Masai, Erickson Mutisya, Andrew Kelvin and Kennedy Onyango alongside human rights defenders and political leaders marched to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja’s office on Thursday.

Their key agenda was to inform the police of their planned commemoration on June 25 in honour of their departed loved ones.

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These families have also relentlessly demanded the arrest and prosecution of all police officers and those who issued the commands of the killings,disapearances, torture and other excessess that happened during the 2024 anti-finance bill protests.

Kalonzo Musyoka joined Kenyans for Interdenominational prayer Service for victims of June 2024 protests celebrated at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi.