Brian Ouko Omollo, known by his stage name Khaligraph Jones, is a Kenyan rapper known for his singles "Mazishi" and "Yego" (Image: Files)

Brian Ouko Omollo, known by his stage name Khaligraph Jones, is a Kenyan rapper known for his singles "Mazishi" and "Yego" (Image: Files)

Kenyan artists have the talent: Here's what's stopping many from going global

Kenya has no shortage of musical talent, but talent alone is not enough to break into regional and international markets. From investing in your craft to building the right team and taking bold risks, upcoming artists must learn to treat music as both an art and a business.

Kenya is not short of musical talent. Every year, new artists release impressive songs and dream of becoming the next big thing.

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Yet while many musicians have the talent, only a few manage to break into regional and international markets.

The hard truth is that a good song is no longer enough. Music today is both an art and a business. Artists who understand this early often give themselves a better chance of success.

Kenyan singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Bien - a member of the acclaimed Afropop band Sauti Sol (Image: Files)

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Music is a Business

One of the biggest misconceptions among upcoming musicians is that talent will automatically attract opportunities.

Recording, marketing, branding and promotion all cost money and time. If you're not willing to invest in your craft, it becomes difficult to compete with artists who are.

Many talented musicians never get the visibility they deserve simply because they fail to put resources behind their work. A great song still needs people to hear it.

Build a Team that Adds Value

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Another factor that separates successful artists from the rest is the team behind them.

Very few musicians build lasting careers alone. Managers, public relations professionals, wardrobe stylists, road managers and other professionals help artists focus on creating music while ensuring opportunities are pursued effectively.

A strong team can open doors that talent alone cannot. If the people around you are not helping you grow professionally, it may be time to rethink who is in your corner.

Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and record producer Davido (Image: Files)

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Command Social Media

Social media has become impossible to ignore.

Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are now part of the music business.

International promoters and collaborators often pay attention to streaming numbers, audience engagement and online visibility before making decisions.

There is nothing wrong with earning from influencer deals and brand partnerships. They pay the bills. But artists should never lose sight of the music that helped build their audience in the first place.

Social media should support your music career, not replace it.

Support Fellow Artists

One mistake many artists make is treating fellow musicians as enemies instead of allies. Competition is important, but unnecessary animosity rarely helps anyone.

If you have contacts in the media, share them. If you know a producer, promoter or manager who could help another artist, make the introduction.

If a fellow musician is looking for a collaboration and you can connect them to the right people, do it.

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The Kenyan music industry is still growing, and artists who support one another often create opportunities that benefit everyone. No artist stays at the top forever.

Long after the hit songs fade, people will remember how you treated them and the opportunities you helped create.

When another Kenyan artist wins, the entire industry wins. Their success can open doors that others can walk through.

Kenyan rapper, singer and songwriter Nyashinski, a versatile performer with a huge catalogue of hits (Image: Files)

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Take Career Risks

Many artists release a hit song and assume opportunities will come looking for them. Unfortunately, the music business rarely works that way.

If your goal is international success, you may need to leave your comfort zone. Travel. Organise media tours. Attend music conferences.

Network with industry players in Lagos, London, New York or wherever you believe your audience might be.

You should also aim higher when it comes to collaborations. Many upcoming artists talk themselves out of opportunities before they even try.

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They assume artists such as Davido, Burna Boy and Diamond Platnumz are out of reach.

They are not gods. They are professionals in the same industry.

Will every email get a response? Probably not. Will every attempt lead to a collaboration? Certainly not. But opportunities rarely come to people who never ask.

There are also many Kenyans working in influential positions across the global entertainment industry. If you never reach out, they may never know you exist. There is no universal blueprint for music success. Every artist's journey is different.

But if there is one lesson upcoming musicians should remember, it is this: talent may open the door, but strategy determines how far you go.

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