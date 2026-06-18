New look of the completed Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction Flyover

New look of the completed Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction Flyover

New look of the completed Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction Flyover [Photos]

Constructed by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), the project features an 800-metre elevated dual carriageway designed to separate through traffic on Ngong Road from vehicles turning towards Naivasha Road and King'ara Road.

For thousands of Nairobi commuters, traffic congestion along Ngong Road has long been a frustrating part of daily life.

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The busy corridor, which links residential estates, business districts and the Central Business District (CBD), often experiences heavy traffic during peak hours, leading to long delays for motorists and public transport users alike.

That is set to change with the completion of the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction Flyover, an infrastructure project that the government says will improve mobility and ease congestion along one of the city's busiest transport corridors.

According to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, the flyover has reached completion and is now nearing commissioning, marking another milestone in Nairobi's ongoing urban transformation.

Faster journeys for commuters

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Constructed by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), the project features an 800-metre elevated dual carriageway designed to separate through traffic on Ngong Road from vehicles turning towards Naivasha Road and King'ara Road.

The design is expected to significantly reduce the traffic bottlenecks that have characterised the junction for years.

By allowing vehicles travelling along Ngong Road to move without frequent interruptions from turning traffic, motorists heading to and from the CBD can expect smoother journeys, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.

The improved traffic flow is also likely to benefit public service vehicles, taxis and delivery services that rely on the corridor every day.

New look of the completed Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction Flyover

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Improving connectivity across the city

Beyond reducing congestion, the flyover is expected to strengthen connections between key parts of Nairobi.

Ngong Road serves as an important route linking residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres, educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

The project is also expected to improve access to the nearby Talanta Stadium, which is being prepared as one of Kenya's venues ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Better road infrastructure is expected to make it easier for residents, visitors and event organisers to access the facility during major sporting events.

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As Nairobi continues to expand, improved transport links will play an important role in supporting economic activity by making it easier for people and goods to move efficiently across the city.

New look of the completed Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction Flyover

Benefits beyond shorter travel times

Reduced congestion often brings benefits that extend beyond convenience. Smoother traffic flow can help lower fuel consumption by reducing the amount of time vehicles spend idling in traffic.

Businesses that depend on road transport may also benefit from shorter delivery times and more predictable travel schedules.

New look of the completed Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction Flyover