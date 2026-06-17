Kenyans queue at an unidentified KRA office in a bid to beat the annual tax return filing deadline (Image: Files)

Kenyans queue at an unidentified KRA office in a bid to beat the annual tax return filing deadline (Image: Files)

KRA Tax Returns on WhatsApp: How to File Before the June 30 Deadline

The Kenya Revenue Authority's new WhatsApp filing service promises a simpler way to submit annual tax returns. Here's how the platform works, who can use it, and what taxpayers should know before the June 30 filing deadline.

For many Kenyans, filing tax returns ranks somewhere between renewing a driving license and queuing at a government office on a Monday morning - necessary, but rarely enjoyable.

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Every June, thousands of taxpayers scramble to remember their KRA PINs, hunt down passwords, and navigate the iTax portal before the filing deadline arrives.

This year, however, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is betting that a platform most Kenyans already use every day could make that process less intimidating.

The taxman has introduced a WhatsApp-based filing solution known as 'Shuru', allowing eligible taxpayers to file returns through a guided chat experience instead of navigating multiple screens on a website.

With the June 30 deadline fast approaching, it could be the simplest way yet for many Kenyans to stay compliant.

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Adan Mohamed, the Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority during his swearing into office ceremony (Image: Files)

Can You Really File Your Tax Returns on WhatsApp?

The short answer is yes.

KRA's new WhatsApp filing platform enables taxpayers to initiate and complete their annual return filing through a chat-based process.

Rather than logging into multiple portals and navigating several pages, users can interact with the Shuru chatbot, verify their identity, review tax information and submit returns through a familiar messaging interface.

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The move is part of KRA's broader effort to simplify tax compliance and make its services more accessible to taxpayers who primarily use mobile devices.

An undated image of KRA Headquarters in Nairobi CBD (Image: Files)

How the KRA WhatsApp Filing Process Works

The filing process is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly.

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Step 1: Save the Official KRA WhatsApp Number

To access the service, taxpayers need to save KRA's official WhatsApp number:

0711 099 999

Once saved, simply open WhatsApp and send a greeting such as "Hi" or "Hello" to begin interacting with the chatbot.

Step 2: Select the Tax Filing Option

After initiating the conversation, Shuru presents a menu of available services.

These include:

Tax return filing

PIN services

Tax payments

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eTIMS services

Tax Compliance Certificate applications

Customer support services

Select the tax return filing option to proceed.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

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As with other KRA digital services, identity verification is required before accessing taxpayer information.

Users are prompted to provide their KRA PIN and identification details. A One-Time Password (OTP) is then sent to the registered mobile number linked to the taxpayer's account.

This additional layer of security helps protect taxpayer information and prevents unauthorized access.

Step 4: Review Your Tax Information

One of the most significant improvements introduced through the WhatsApp platform is the use of pre-filled taxpayer information.

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For eligible taxpayers, employment income details, employer information, PAYE deductions and other relevant data may already be available within the system.

Instead of manually entering every detail, users simply review the information provided and confirm that it is accurate. This reduces errors and significantly shortens the time required to complete the process.

Step 5: Confirm and Submit

Once all information has been reviewed, taxpayers can proceed to submit their returns through the guided prompts.

The chatbot confirms successful filing and may also notify users of any outstanding tax obligations that require attention.

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The entire process has been designed to reduce the number of steps traditionally associated with filing returns through online portals.

Finance Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi in a recent cabinet meeting.

Who Is Most Likely to Benefit?

While the WhatsApp service has broad appeal, certain groups of taxpayers stand to benefit the most.

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Salaried Employees

Employees whose taxes are deducted through PAYE often have relatively straightforward returns. The availability of pre-filled information makes the filing process faster and less complicated.

First-Time Filers

For many young professionals entering the workforce, filing returns can be intimidating. A conversational chatbot offers a more accessible alternative to navigating complex online systems.

Taxpayers Filing Nil Returns

Individuals with no taxable income during the filing period often only need to complete basic filing requirements. The WhatsApp platform simplifies this process considerably.

Mobile-First Users

Not everyone has easy access to a computer. For taxpayers who primarily rely on smartphones for internet access, filing through WhatsApp may prove more convenient than accessing traditional web portals.

Why This Matters Ahead of the June 30 Deadline

Every year, millions of taxpayers wait until the final days of June to file their returns. The result is often a familiar cycle of system congestion, forgotten passwords, last-minute panic and lengthy searches for assistance.

KRA hopes the WhatsApp solution will help reduce some of these challenges by providing a simpler, more intuitive filing experience. The platform also offers real-time guidance during the filing process, reducing the need to switch between help pages, instructional videos and separate support channels.

For taxpayers who have previously postponed filing because the process felt confusing or time-consuming, the new service could remove some of those barriers.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

Before filing through WhatsApp, taxpayers should remember a few important points:

Ensure you are using KRA's official WhatsApp number.

Verify all pre-filled information before submitting your return.

Keep your registered mobile number active to receive OTP verification codes.

File early rather than waiting until the final days before the deadline.

If your tax affairs are more complex than standard employment income, carefully review all information before submission.

Filing an inaccurate return can still result in complications, even when using a simplified platform.

A section of Kenyans queuing at KRA offices to beat the tax return deadline in 2025 (Image: Files)

So, Should You Use Whatsapp to File Returns?

Tax filing may never become anyone's favourite annual task, but KRA's move to WhatsApp represents a notable shift in how government services are delivered in Kenya.

By bringing tax services to a platform already used by millions of people every day, the authority is attempting to make compliance less intimidating and more accessible.

Whether the platform becomes a long-term game changer remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that with the June 30 deadline approaching, taxpayers now have another option that could make filing returns quicker, simpler and far less stressful.