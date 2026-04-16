KRA introduces simplified 3-step iTax filing for salaried Kenyans

This option applies specifically to individuals whose income is derived solely from employment.

Filing annual tax returns remains a legal requirement for all registered taxpayers in Kenya, including those earning a salary.

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Beyond compliance, filing returns is often necessary when applying for loans, government services, or tax compliance certificates.

Failure to submit returns on time can attract penalties, regardless of whether any tax is owed.

To streamline the process for salaried individuals, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has provided a simplified filing option through its iTax platform.

Step 1: Log In to iTax

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Taxpayers are required to access their iTax accounts through the official portal, which is www.itax.kra.go.ke.

A KRA employee at work

Users must input their KRA PIN or national ID, followed by their password. The system also requires answering a basic security question before access is granted.

After filling in these details, users can proceed by clicking the login button.

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Step 2: Select Simplified returns

Once logged in, the next step involves navigating to the returns section. Click the ‘Returns’ menu, select Simplified returns on the drop-down menu, then select ‘ITR for Employment Income Only’.

This option applies specifically to individuals whose income is derived solely from employment. Within this section the dates will be filled automatically, after which the user proceeds by clicking 'Next'.

Step 3: Confirm and submit

The final stage requires taxpayers to review their tax computation. According to the process, 'Confirm Tax due/Refund due on Section T: Tax Computation.'

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KRA headquarters at Times Tower, Nairobi

After verifying the details, the return can be submitted. Users are then prompted to confirm submission by clicking 'OK'.

Ensure you download your receipt after submitting. A copy has also been shared via email. The receipt serves as proof that the return has been filed.

Filing requirement

The simplified return applies only to taxpayers with employment income. Individuals with additional income streams may be required to use a different filing process.