What keeps viewers glued to a drama channel for 152 minutes a day?

Zee Dunia's rise into Kenya’s Top 10 most-watched stations within a year points to more than early momentum.

In an era defined by short videos and fast scrolling, one television channel is showing a very different pattern of attention.

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Zee Dunia, a free-to-air drama channel, is recording an average viewing time of 152 minutes per viewer each day, roughly two and a half hours of continuous engagement.

That figure stands out even more when placed alongside its recent growth. The channel’s daily audience rose by 91 per cent in four months, from 95,664 viewers in December 2025 to more than 200,000 by March 2026, according to Ipsos Kenya Audience Tracker data.

This is not just reach expanding. It is viewers staying longer once they arrive.

Growth that goes beyond numbers

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The channel’s rise into Kenya’s Top 10 most-watched stations within a year points to more than early momentum.

It reflects sustained consumption patterns that are unusual in today’s fragmented media environment.

The average viewing time has also shifted upward. In December 2025, viewers spent around 109 minutes per day on the channel. By March 2026, that had climbed to 152 minutes.

That increase suggests deeper engagement rather than passive sampling. Viewers are not just tuning in, they are sticking through multiple programmes.

Serialised drama at the centre of retention

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Zee Dunia’s schedule is built around daily serialised drama. Shows such as Marafiki Milele at 7pm, Maisha Yangu Mdundo Wangu at 8pm, and Jodha & Akbar at 9pm form a continuous evening block designed to keep audiences returning at the same time every day.

This structure creates predictable viewing habits. Instead of choosing what to watch each time, audiences follow ongoing storylines that continue from one episode to the next.

That consistency plays a major role in retention. The content is not designed for one-off viewing, but for repetition and routine.

A viewing model built on routine

Unlike streaming platforms that rely on constant choice, daily drama television reduces decision-making. Viewers are not navigating endless libraries of content. They are following a set schedule.

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That difference matters in a market where attention is fragmented across multiple platforms. Routine becomes a stabilising factor, turning viewing into a daily habit rather than an occasional activity.

In Zee Dunia’s case, that habit is reinforced by consistent time slots and ongoing story arcs that reward daily return.

Strong engagement inside a short time window

The engagement data points to more than just habitual viewing. It shows sustained attention within each session.

An average of 152 minutes per day means viewers are not dropping in and out quickly. They are staying through extended programming blocks, often spanning multiple episodes.

This is reinforced by the structure of the channel’s prime time schedule, which stacks consecutive drama series across the evening rather than scattering content randomly.

A young and active audience base

A key driver of the channel’s growth is its demographic profile. The fastest-growing audience segment is viewers aged 15 to 34, a group that is often assumed to be moving away from traditional television.

Women aged 25 to 34 form a core audience base, alongside strong viewership across Nairobi, the Lake region, Central Kenya and Upper Eastern.

This suggests that the appeal is not limited to one region or demographic, but spread across both urban and regional audiences.

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The role of shared viewing and online discussion

Zee Dunia’s programming has also generated more than 80 organic fan communities across social media. Viewers actively discuss plot twists, predict story outcomes, and share reactions in real time.

Another factor behind the channel’s growth is accessibility. Zee Dunia broadcasts free-to-air via PANG and Signet across 41 distribution sites nationwide and is also available on YouTube livestreams.