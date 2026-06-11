1xBet to join responsible gaming symposium 2026 in Lagos - Player education & 1xBalance initiative

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1xBet will take part in the Responsible Gaming Symposium 2026 in Lagos on 11 June, an industry forum convened by Nigerian non-profit Gamble Alert.

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1xBet joins regulators, researchers, public health specialists and affiliate partners to discuss safe gambling standards across African markets.

Player education as a core safety priority

A central part of 1xBet’s contribution will be the address by Nnanna Chigozie Ewuzie, Compliance Manager at 1xBet Nigeria, who will speak about the role of player education in safer gambling.

His remarks will be built around insights from the Independently Commissioned Player Protection Index Africa, a study conducted by 1xBet and presented earlier this year.

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The research examines operator practices, regulation and player protection standards across African markets.

Nnanna is expected to focus on one of the key challenges in Africa: betting is often perceived not only as entertainment, but also as a possible source of income or a route to financial change.

According to 1xBet, this perception is one of the key safety risks for the industry.

Nnanna believes that warnings, limits and regulatory tools are effective only when players understand how and why to use them.

In his view, safer gambling should be supported by clear education that helps players understand risks, use available protection tools and make more informed decisions.

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His position is that the industry should focus not only on warning players, but also on teaching them.

A limit has little practical value if a player does not understand why it matters. Education helps turn responsible gambling tools into real choices.

Research-based approach to player protection

1xBet’s participation in the Symposium also reflects its continued engagement with research-based player protection.

The company has been involved in a series of player protection reports examining the relationship between operator practice, regulation and consumer outcomes across selected regulated markets.

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The research is intended to provide regulators and the industry with a shared evidence base for developing more effective protection standards.

At the Symposium, Nnanna is expected to refer to findings from the Player Protection Index Series, including what the research shows about safety gaps, education needs and the practical use of responsible gambling tools.

1xBalance: practical tools for safer betting habits

Alongside the discussion of research and player education, 1xBet will also highlight its 1xBalance initiative, which is designed to promote safer betting habits through education, self-checking and practical control tools.

The initiative is supported by a dedicated 1xBalance website, where players can access educational materials, take a self-assessment test and use a budget calculator to better understand their betting behaviour.

These tools help users assess their habits, define personal limits, manage betting budgets and recognise when emotions may start to influence their decisions.

1xBalance reflects the same education-first approach that 1xBet will bring to the Symposium: responsible gambling guidance should be accessible, practical and useful in everyday player behaviour.

About the symposium

The Responsible Gaming Symposium 2026 is expected to convene around 1,000 participants from regulators, operators, agents, affiliates, public health bodies and industry associations.

Sessions will include keynote remarks, plenary panels, technical research presentations, breakout workshops and structured press engagement.

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The 2026 Symposium programme is built around four core themes: regulatory frameworks suited to local conditions, safety by design in product development, clinical responses to gambling harm, and the alignment of operator profitability with long-term player wellbeing.

For 1xBet, the event is an opportunity to support a practical conversation about safer gambling in Africa: how to make protection tools clearer, how to adapt education to local markets, how to involve affiliates responsibly and how research, education and initiatives such as 1xBalance can help players make more informed decisions.