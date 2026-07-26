Daniel Adongo is a former professional rugby player and American football linebacker who made history as the first Kenyan to play in the National Football League (NFL) (Image: Files)

Daniel Adongo is a former professional rugby player and American football linebacker who made history as the first Kenyan to play in the National Football League (NFL) (Image: Files)

Daniel Adongo: The Kenyan who conquered the NFL before his journey ended in US deportation

The former rugby player became the first Kenyan to sign for the National Football League (NFL), completing one of the most unlikely transitions in world sport. His story is one of extraordinary promise, historic achievement and a career that ultimately took an unexpected turn.

Very few Kenyan athletes grow up dreaming of the NFL - and, fewer still - ever set foot on an American football field.

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Daniel Adongo did both - despite never playing the sport until adulthood.

In a matter of months, he went from representing Kenya in rugby to signing for one of the world's most competitive sporting leagues, achieving a feat no Kenyan had managed before him.

More than a decade later, his name is once again making headlines, this time after being deported from the United States following immigration proceedings.

From Kenya's rugby fields to the international stage

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Before American football entered the picture, Adongo had already established himself as a talented rugby player.

Born in Nairobi, he played for the Sharks Rugby Club before earning a place in Kenya's national rugby sevens programme.

Adongo, 37, has been arrested multiple times over the last decade, including a conviction for criminal mischief with damage in 2020 (Image: Files)

His athleticism, speed and physical presence made him one of the country's promising forwards, and his performances attracted attention beyond Kenya's borders.

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Seeking greater opportunities, he later moved to South Africa, where he joined the Southern Kings and continued developing his rugby career.

The gamble that changed everything

In 2013, Adongo made a decision few professional athletes would consider.

He left rugby to pursue American football - a game he had never played competitively.

His combination of size, pace and athletic ability caught the attention of NFL scouts, who believed those qualities could be developed despite his lack of experience.

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The Indianapolis Colts agreed.

At just 24 years old, Adongo signed with the franchise, becoming the first Kenyan to join the National Football League.

His story quickly attracted international attention, with American media describing him as one of the league's most remarkable development projects.

Adongo came to the U.S. after he was recruited as a rugby player and played two seasons with the Colts from 2013 until 2015 (Image: Files)

Life inside the NFL

Adongo spent much of his time learning a sport that most of his teammates had played since childhood.

Initially signed as a linebacker before later transitioning to outside linebacker and special teams duties, he worked to master the tactical demands of American football while adapting to a completely different sporting culture.

Although his NFL career was brief, he made history simply by reaching the league - an achievement that remains unmatched by most African athletes.

After two seasons, the Colts released him in 2015, bringing his professional football career to an early end.

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Life after football

Leaving the NFL proved to be the beginning of a far more difficult chapter.

Adongo remained in the United States after his playing career ended but later encountered legal and immigration challenges.

Court records show he was convicted in 2020 in connection with a criminal mischief case, while several other arrests over the years formed part of his immigration record.

Some of those charges were later dismissed.

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In March 2026, a US immigration judge issued a removal order, paving the way for his deportation to Kenya later that year.

Adongo played for Kenya's U18 and U21 national teams before moving to South Africa to join the Sharks Academy (Image: Files)

A legacy that goes beyond the headlines

For many Kenyans, Daniel Adongo's return home has been overshadowed by the circumstances surrounding it.

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Yet reducing his story to deportation overlooks what made him remarkable in the first place.

He remains the Kenyan who broke into the NFL without growing up playing American football - a journey built on raw athletic ability, determination and a willingness to embrace the unknown.

His career may not have unfolded as many expected, but it remains one of the most extraordinary paths ever taken by a Kenyan athlete.