Busia County Referral Hospital (BCRH) is the primary public referral health facility in Busia County, a critical secondary care hospital providing 24-hour emergency medical care (Image: Files)

Busia County Referral Hospital (BCRH) is the primary public referral health facility in Busia County, a critical secondary care hospital providing 24-hour emergency medical care (Image: Files)

Busia County: The 11 major government projects to watch in latest leg

From highways and electricity to modern markets, student hostels and healthcare, Busia County is at the centre of one of the country's biggest public investment drives. Here's a closer look at the major projects currently in focus - and why they matter to residents and businesses alike.

Busia has always been one of Kenya's busiest counties.

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Every day, thousands of traders, travellers and cargo trucks pass through its border with Uganda, making it one of East Africa's most important commercial gateways.

Yet for years, many residents have argued that the county's infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with its economic importance.

Today, that picture is gradually changing.

Across Busia, new roads are under construction, markets are taking shape, electricity infrastructure is expanding, healthcare funding is flowing and investments are being made in education and sports facilities.

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Here are 11 major projects currently shaping the county's future.

The Rironi–Mau Summit Road is a major 233-kilometer infrastructure and dualling project along Kenya's Northern Corridor (Image: Files)

1. Sh5 billion earmarked for 225KM of roads

Road infrastructure remains one of the largest investments planned for Busia.

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The government has allocated KSh5 billion to construct 225 kilometres of roads across the county.

Besides making travel easier for residents, the project is expected to improve the movement of agricultural produce, reduce transport costs and strengthen trade between Busia and neighbouring counties.

For a county whose economy relies heavily on movement, better roads could translate into faster business and lower logistics costs.

2. The Butula - Nambale - Amukura-Kocholia Road

Residents along this corridor have waited years for a major upgrade.

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Construction of the 58-kilometre Butula–Nambale–Amukura–Kocholia Road is expected to begin, improving access between farming communities, schools, health centres and local markets.

Beyond convenience, reliable roads often open up rural economies by making it easier for farmers to get produce to buyers before it spoils.

3. Several key roads are already under construction

The county's road programme extends beyond new announcements.

Construction is already underway on the Matayos–Nangina–Sio Port–Mubaka Road and the Busia–Ang'urai–Kamuriai–Amukura Road, both expected to improve connectivity within the county.

Improved transport links also make it easier for businesses to move goods efficiently between production areas, trading centres and the international border.

4. The Naivasha - Malaba SGR extension

The planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba continues to feature among Kenya's flagship infrastructure projects.

Once completed, the railway is expected to strengthen cargo transport between the Port of Mombasa and Uganda, positioning Busia as an even more strategic logistics and trade hub within the East African region.

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5. The Rironi - Mau Summit - Malaba dual carriageway

Another project with major implications for Busia is the proposed Rironi–Mau Summit–Malaba Dual Carriageway.

The highway is expected to ease congestion along the Northern Corridor, reduce travel times and improve the efficiency of cargo movement between Nairobi and the Uganda border.

For businesses operating in Busia, that could mean faster deliveries, lower transport costs and increased commercial activity.

Frontline health workers in Busia County yesterday conduct a live Ebola simulation drill at the Alupe Isolation Site, following an intensive week-long training programme for designated response teams (image: Files)

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6. Nineteen modern markets are under construction

Markets remain the backbone of Busia's local economy.

The government says 19 modern markets are being built across the county to provide traders with cleaner, safer and more organised business spaces.

Besides improving working conditions, modern markets can attract more customers, improve sanitation and help small businesses grow in more structured trading environments.

7. Sh3.6 billion allocated for 6,000 student hostel beds

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Education is also receiving significant investment.

The government has allocated Sh3.6 billion for the construction of 6,000 student hostel beds, easing accommodation shortages in institutions of higher learning.

As enrolment continues to rise, additional housing is expected to reduce pressure on nearby rental markets while giving students more affordable accommodation options.

Busia County's Port Victoria is home to beautiful golden sands on Lake Victoria shorelines, perfect for resting after city breaks and adventures (Image: Files)

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8. Sh1.25 billion in SHA payments

Healthcare featured prominently among the county's ongoing programmes.

According to government figures, the Social Health Authority (SHA) has paid Sh1.25 billion in medical claims to health facilities in Busia, while approximately 445,000 residents have registered under the programme.

The payments are intended to support hospitals and healthcare providers as they continue offering treatment to patients covered under the new health financing system.

9. Busia Stadium

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Sports infrastructure has not been left behind.

Construction of the Sh900 million Busia Stadium is ongoing, with the facility expected to host football matches, athletics competitions and community events once complete.

Beyond sports, the stadium could become a venue for youth programmes, talent development and regional events that generate business for local traders.

Expanded electricity network

Reliable electricity is increasingly becoming a key ingredient for economic growth.

A new electricity substation has been established in Malaba, backed by KSh1.3 billion this financial year to expand power connections across the area.

The investment is expected to improve electricity reliability while supporting businesses, manufacturers and households that depend on stable power for daily operations.

11. Positioning Busia as a regional economic hub

Viewed individually, each project solves a different challenge.

Together, however, they reveal a broader development picture.

Roads improve trade, markets support small businesses and electricity attracts investment.

Student hostels strengthen higher education. Healthcare funding supports hospitals. Sports facilities create opportunities for young people.

For a county that sits at one of East Africa's busiest border crossings, these investments are about more than new buildings and fresh tarmac.

They represent an effort to position Busia not just as a transit point, but as a stronger commercial, educational and logistics hub capable of supporting a growing population and expanding regional trade.

Whether every project is delivered within the planned timelines remains to be seen.