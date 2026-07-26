Moses Wekesa Mabonga: Career profile of Ruto's new EPRA board chair

Kenya’s trajectory as Africa’s booming tech and outsourcing epicentre is accelerating rapidly. Driven by aggressive digital infrastructure investments, targeted vocational training, and major foreign direct investment, the country is fast asserting itself as a top-tier destination for global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

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At the centre of this growth is a concerted push to connect Kenya’s highly educated, English-fluent youth population with remote employment opportunities for international enterprises.

Speaking on the country's strategic pivot toward the digital economy, President William Ruto highlighted that national economic policies are yielding concrete results.

With digital employment metrics climbing, Kenya is breaking into top global rankings for outsourcing destinations.

"The creation of 350,000 digital jobs is positioning Kenya as one of Africa's leading digital talent hubs," President William Ruto stated.

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"I say this with profound confidence that today Kenya is, I think, in the latest ranking... country number 11 globally in business process outsourcing.

Major International Players Setting Up Shop

The confidence of global players in Kenya's labour market is evidenced by major outsourcing deals.

Following bilateral talks and international investment summits, world-leading BPO providers are establishing massive operational footprints across the country.

Among the most significant entries is Teleperformance (TP), widely recognised as the world's largest pure-play BPO enterprise, which has anchored its local presence at Nairobi’s Two Rivers hub.

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"When I was in London the other day, when we attended one of the conferences, Teleperformance, the largest business processing company in the world, agreed to set up shop in Kenya," President Ruto noted.

And today, they have their offices here at Two Rivers. And we are now working with them on how we can expand opportunities for young people, especially in that digital jobs space.

The momentum extends into suburban industrial centres as well. In Ruiru, Kiambu County, global contact centre operator CCI Global launched a massive $50 million facility serving blue-chip American corporations.

"I went to Ruiru last year to open the space for CCI, a company that is hiring 5,000 young people in one building on digital jobs working for American companies from right here in Ruiru," the President added. "That is the space we need to expand."

Skilling the Next Generation: The TVET Strategy

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To maintain this growth momentum, the Kenyan government is focusing heavily on workforce readiness.

Rather than relying solely on traditional four-year university degrees, the government is utilising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres nationwide to deliver rapid-deployment digital skills bootcamps.

Key components of the national BPO talent pipeline include:

Targeted Curriculum: Focused on customer service management, data handling, digital support, and specialized backend processes. Rapid Onboarding: Intensive training cycles ranging from 3 to 6 months to prepare young adults for immediate entry into the workforce. Government Funding: Direct allocation of state resources to hire expert trainers in every TVET institution across all 47 counties.

"We have to skill our young people in Kenya for them to be ready to work in the digital jobs space," Ruto emphasized.

We did provide resources as Government of Kenya and hired trainers in all our TVETs so that young people can be given training, which doesn't take very long—sometimes three months, sometimes six months—and they are ready to take up positions in the digital jobs market.

The Road Ahead