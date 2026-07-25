A banner display at the popular Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay, in Jamaica (Image: Files)

A banner display at the popular Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay, in Jamaica (Image: Files)

Jamaica opens her doors to Kenyans with a new Visa-free policy

Kenyan passport holders can now travel to Jamaica without first applying for a visa, following a new policy that extends visa-free entry to citizens of 17 African countries. The move is expected to make travel easier while strengthening ties between the Caribbean nation and Africa.

Travelling to Jamaica has just become a little simpler for Kenyans.

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In a policy shift aimed at deepening relations with Africa, Jamaica has waived visa requirements for citizens of Kenya and 16 other African countries.

The decision removes one of the biggest hurdles for travellers heading to the Caribbean island for tourism, business and other short visits.

A tourist enjoys a canoe ride through the coral reefs in the protected waters of Montego Bay Marine Park, Jamaica (Image: Files)

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What has changed?

Under the new arrangement, eligible Kenyan travellers no longer need to obtain a visa before travelling to Jamaica for approved short-term visits.

Instead, travellers can board their flights with a valid passport and complete the normal immigration process upon arrival, subject to Jamaica's entry requirements and the discretion of immigration officers.

The announcement comes as Kenya and Jamaica continue to strengthen diplomatic ties, including Kenya's recent expansion of its diplomatic presence in the Caribbean.

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What is 'Visa-free' travel?

Visa-free entry does not mean unrestricted access.

Travellers may still be required to present supporting documents such as proof of accommodation, a return or onward ticket, evidence of sufficient funds for their stay, and information on the purpose of their visit.

Jamaican immigration officers retain the final authority to admit or deny entry at the port of arrival, even where a visa is not required.

The waiver also does not automatically grant permission to work, study or settle permanently in Jamaica.

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Anyone intending to do so must obtain the relevant permits under Jamaican immigration laws.

Montego Bay, the capital of Saint James Parish on Jamaica’s north coast, is a major cruise ship port with numerous beach resorts and golf courses (Image: Files)

Why Jamaica is opening up to Africa

The visa waiver forms part of Jamaica's broader efforts to strengthen engagement with African countries through tourism, trade, investment, education and cultural exchange.

Many of the countries benefiting from the policy share Commonwealth ties with Jamaica, but the initiative also reflects growing efforts to expand people-to-people connections and economic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.

For Kenya, easier access could encourage more business travel, tourism, academic exchanges and collaboration in sectors such as culture, sports and the creative economy.

An undated image of Andrew Holness, Jamaican Prime Minister (Image: Files)

The African countries covered

Kenya is among 17 African countries whose citizens will now enjoy visa-free entry to Jamaica.

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The others are Botswana, Eswatini, The Gambia, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius and Mozambique.

The list also includes Namibia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, reflecting Jamaica's growing effort to strengthen diplomatic, cultural and economic ties with countries across the African continent.

Things to check before you travel

Although the visa requirement has been removed for eligible travellers, visitors should still confirm Jamaica's latest entry conditions before departure.