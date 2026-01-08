New U.S. visa rules travellers need to know in 2026

The United States has introduced a new visa bond requirement that will affect travellers from close to 40 countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana, in a move aimed at reducing visa overstays.

Under the new policy, eligible applicants for U.S. B1/B2 visitor visas, used for tourism and business purposes, may be required to post a visa bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on the outcome of their visa interview.

The programme is being rolled out in phases, with full implementation for most affected countries set for January 21, 2026, according to the U.S. Department of State.

What is a U.S. visa bond?

A U.S. visa bond is a refundable financial guarantee paid to the U.S. government to ensure that a visa holder complies with the terms of their stay, particularly departure before the authorised period expires.

The bond requirement is part of a temporary pilot programme established under Section 221(g)(3) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, targeting countries with higher B1/B2 visa overstay rates.

Countries affected by the visa bond rule

The visa bond applies to nationals travelling on passports issued by designated countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific and Latin America.

African countries on the list include:

Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Senegal, The Gambia, Angola, Algeria, Burundi, Guinea, Cabo Verde, Gabon, Benin, Djibouti and Mauritania.

Other affected countries include Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Cuba, Venezuela, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Fiji, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Turkmenistan, among others.

Most of the new requirements take effect on January 21, 2026, while some countries were added earlier in late 2025.

How much is the U.S. visa bond?

Applicants may be required to post one of the following amounts:

· $5,000

· $10,000

· $15,000

The bond amount is determined by a consular officer during the visa interview , based on individual risk assessment. Not all applicants from the listed countries will automatically be required to post a bond.

How to pay the visa bond

Applicants will only be instructed to post a bond after direction from a U.S. consular officer.

The process involves:

1. Completing Form I-352 (Immigration Bond)

2. Making payment through the official U.S. Treasury platform, Pay.gov

Applicants are warned not to use third-party websites, as payments made outside official government channels are not refundable.

Importantly, paying a visa bond does not guarantee visa approval.

Designated U.S. ports of entry

Travellers who post a visa bond must enter and exit the U.S. through designated airports:

· John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)

· Boston Logan International Airport

· Washington Dulles International Airport

Failure to use these ports could result in denied entry or issues with departure records.

When is the visa bond refunded?

The bond is automatically cancelled and refunded if:

· The traveller leaves the U.S. on or before their authorised stay expires

· The visa expires without the traveller entering the U.S.

· The traveller is denied entry at a U.S. port of entry

When a visa bond can be forfeited

The bond may be forfeited if U.S. authorities determine that a visa holder breached the bond terms, including by:

· Overstaying beyond the authorised period

· Remaining in the U.S. without departing

· Applying to adjust immigration status, including seeking asylum

Such cases are reviewed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Why the U.S. introduced visa bonds

The U.S. Department of State says the policy is based on visa overstay data compiled by the Department of Homeland Security and is intended to strengthen compliance while still allowing legitimate travel for business and tourism.