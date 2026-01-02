Advertisement

4 African countries that have banned entry for U.S. citizens

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 10:08 - 02 January 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump
A new “visa war” is unfolding in Africa, with four nations closing their doors to Americans after Washington imposed sweeping travel restrictions.
As of January 2, 2026, the diplomatic rift between the United States and a growing bloc of African nations has reached a fever pitch.

 In a swift "tit-for-tat" escalation, four nations, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad, have officially shuttered their borders to most U.S. citizens, responding to a sweeping expansion of American travel restrictions that took effect on New Year’s Day.

The move marks a historic low in U.S.-Sahel relations and signals a hardening of the "Alliance of Sahel States" (AES), a confederation of military-led governments that has increasingly turned away from Western partnerships.

United States President Donald Trump

How we got here

The friction began in mid-December 2025, when the White House issued Presidential Proclamation 10998. Effective January 1, 2026, the order placed 19 countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, under a "Full Travel Ban."

Washington justified the move by citing "severe deficiencies" in how these nations manage identity data and share information regarding terrorism and public safety. 

Additionally, the U.S. imposed "Partial Restrictions" on 15 other African nations, including Nigeria and Tanzania, introducing a mandatory $250 "Integrity Fee" and requiring applicants to provide 10 years of email history.

Chad

Chad was the first to move, suspending visa issuance for Americans back in June 2025 after being included on an earlier U.S. restricted list. 

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby

Despite security cooperation in the past, N'Djamena signaled it would no longer accept "unilateral branding" as a high-risk nation.

Niger

On December 25, 2025, Nigerien authorities announced they would stop issuing visas to Americans immediately. 

The move followed months of deteriorating relations after the 2023 coup and the subsequent expulsion of U.S. military personnel from Air Base 201.

Mali & Burkina Faso

In a coordinated announcement on December 30, both Bamako and Ouagadougou declared they would apply "strict reciprocity." 

As of January 1, 2026, U.S. citizens are barred from entry, with exceptions only for rare diplomatic or humanitarian cases approved directly by the juntas.

United States President Donald Trump

The Context

This is not just about visas; it is about a fundamental shift in the Sahel’s geopolitical orientation.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger recently formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), distancing themselves from the West and the regional bloc ECOWAS. 

By banning Americans, these leaders are framing the decision as an assertion of "national dignity."

As 2026 begins, the "Visa War" shows no signs of cooling. For now, the map of the world is growing smaller for American travellers in West Africa, as four nations draw a hard line in the sand of the Sahara.

