3 key reasons Kenya Power conducts daily planned power outages across the country

If you actively follow Kenya Power’s updates, you have likely seen their daily notices highlighting specific areas scheduled for power interruptions

If you've ever checked Kenya Power's social media pages, chances are you've come across daily notices listing estates, towns and counties that will experience planned power interruptions.

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The notices, usually published a day in advance, specify the affected areas and the hours during which electricity supply will be temporarily switched off.

These scheduled outages have become a regular occurrence in different parts of the country, often prompting questions from customers about why they are necessary and whether they can be avoided.

To address these concerns, Kenya Power has explained that the planned interruptions are an essential part of maintaining and improving the national electricity distribution network.

According to the utility company, the scheduled maintenance works are designed to make electricity supply safer, more reliable and more efficient while helping prevent larger disruptions in the future.

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Here are the three main reasons behind the planned maintenance.

Kenya Power staff replacing a transformer

Improving the electricity network

One of the key reasons Kenya Power schedules maintenance is to improve and modernise the electricity grid.

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The company says the planned works provide an opportunity to upgrade various parts of the network by replacing outdated equipment with newer and more efficient infrastructure.

This also includes increasing the capacity of the power grid to meet the country's growing electricity demand.

As more homes, businesses and industries are connected to the national grid, existing infrastructure must be strengthened to support the increased load.

Carrying out these upgrades during planned outages allows engineers to complete the work safely without compromising the stability of the network.

According to Kenya Power, these improvements contribute to a stronger and more resilient electricity system capable of delivering better service to customers.

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A Kenya Power staffer climbing a pole

Preventing faults before they cause major outages

Kenya Power also says planned maintenance plays an important preventive role by allowing its technical teams to inspect and strengthen critical equipment before faults develop into larger problems.

During the scheduled works, engineers reinforce power lines, service transformers and inspect other key components that keep electricity flowing across the country.

The company says this proactive approach helps identify and fix potential issues early, reducing the likelihood of unexpected equipment failures that could result in widespread or prolonged blackouts.

Rather than waiting for infrastructure to fail, Kenya Power says routine maintenance enables it to address weaknesses before they escalate, helping improve the reliability of electricity supply over the long term.

Supporting infrastructure development

Another reason behind the scheduled power interruptions is the relocation of electricity infrastructure to pave the way for public development projects.

Members of Kenya Power Live Line team

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Kenya Power explains that when new roads, highways or other government infrastructure projects are being constructed, existing power lines and related equipment sometimes need to be moved to accommodate the works.

The company says planned maintenance provides an organised and safe way to relocate this infrastructure while minimising risks to workers and the public.

Such relocations also ensure that electricity services continue operating efficiently after the development projects are completed.

Why customers receive advance notices

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Kenya Power says it issues planned maintenance notices ahead of time to give customers an opportunity to prepare for the temporary interruptions.