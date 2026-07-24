KMTC invites applications for September 2026 intake following KUCCPS opening

Applicants are encouraged to verify all admission information through the official platforms to avoid scams and ensure their applications are submitted successfully before the deadline.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has officially opened applications for its September 2026 intake after the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) began receiving applications for pre-service programmes.

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The application period comes shortly after KMTC students completed their Final Qualifying and End-of-Semester examinations, marking the end of the current academic cycle and creating room for a new group of trainees expected to report later this year.

Prospective students interested in joining KMTC through pre-service programmes have until August 11, 2026, to submit their applications via the KUCCPS Student Portal.

Meanwhile, applicants seeking admission into in-service or upgrading programmes have been instructed to apply directly through the official KMTC Admissions Portal.

The latest announcement follows a recent warning issued by the college after a fake admission notice circulated widely on social media.

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The fraudulent poster falsely claimed that applications had opened for several medical courses, misleading many prospective students.

A demonstrative medical class in progress at a Nairobi KMTC campus (Image: Files)

Among the programmes listed in the fake advert were Clinical Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Medical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Radiography, Public Health and other health-related courses.

In response, KMTC urged members of the public to disregard unofficial admission notices and cautioned applicants against relying on information shared through unverified social media accounts.

The institution advised prospective students to use only official KMTC and KUCCPS platforms when seeking admission information or submitting applications.

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According to KUCCPS, all applications for pre-service programmes should be made through its online student portal, while those applying for in-service and upgrading courses should complete the process through the KMTC admissions portal.

Applicants are encouraged to verify all admission information through the official platforms to avoid scams and ensure their applications are submitted successfully before the deadline.

KMTC is among Kenya's leading public medical training institutions, offering certificate, diploma and higher diploma programmes that prepare healthcare professionals for deployment across hospitals, clinics and other health facilities nationwide.

KMTC Eldoret Campus