KMTC introduces online system for course and campus changes [How to apply]

To access these services, applicants are required to log in to their admissions portal and navigate through a clearly outlined process.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued a notice to applicants outlining a streamlined, fully digital process for handling requests related to deferment, as well as changes of course or campus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move signals a continued shift towards efficiency and accessibility in student services, ensuring that applicants can manage critical aspects of their admission remotely.

According to the notice, all applicants seeking to modify their admission details must now do so on the official KMTC admissions portal.

This includes requests for deferment of studies, switching courses, or transferring to a different campus.

The institution emphasised that all these services are available online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By centralising these services on a single platform, KMTC aims to reduce delays and improve communication with applicants.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC)

Step-by-step guide for applicants

To access these services, applicants are required to log in to their admissions portal and navigate through a clearly outlined process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once logged in, users should locate the dropdown menu positioned at the top left of the interface.

On the top left of your screen, click the arrow to open the dropdown menu, after which one can select the specific service you require, whether deferment, change of course, or change of campus.

After selecting the relevant option, applicants must fill in the required details and submit their request through the system.

Here are the steps clearly outlined: Log in to your admissions portal.

Click the arrow at the top left of the screen to open the dropdown menu.

Select your preferred option: deferment, change of course, or change of campus.

Choose the specific service you need.

Enter the required details.

Submit your request.

KMTC Eldoret Campus

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens after submission

KMTC has clarified that once a request is submitted, it will not be processed instantly. Instead, the application status will remain unchanged during the review period.

The notice explains that the status will remain ‘submitted’ until it is reviewed by the Admissions Office, indicating that applicants should exercise patience as their requests are assessed.

Upon completion of the review, applicants will be notified of the outcome via a text message.

This communication will confirm whether the request has been approved or declined, ensuring that applicants remain informed without needing to frequently check the portal.

Important conditions and limitations

While the system provides flexibility, KMTC has highlighted certain limitations that applicants must consider.

Approval for changes in course or campus is not guaranteed and will depend on available space within the selected option.

KMTC Port Reitz Campus

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the institution has made it clear that deferment requests for a specific intake period are no longer being accepted.