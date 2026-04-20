How construction is advancing at Nairobi’s Bomas Convention Complex [Photos]

Once complete, the BICC will host up to 11,000 delegates across 35 meeting rooms, supported by a 5,000-seat main auditorium and a 3,500-seat secondary hall.

The construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) in Lang’ata is gathering pace, positioning Nairobi as a serious contender in the global meetings and events landscape.

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According to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, the project is steadily transforming the capital into a regional hub for commerce, diplomacy, and high-level engagements.

“This development is repositioning Nairobi not just as a Capital City, but as a regional socio-economic hub and gateway for global commerce, diplomacy and high-level engagements,” Omollo said in a statement outlining the project’s progress.

A world-class MICE facility

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At the heart of the project is its ambition to establish one of the largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) facilities in East and Central Africa.

Once complete, the BICC will host up to 11,000 delegates across 35 meeting rooms, supported by a 5,000-seat main auditorium and a 3,500-seat secondary hall.

The facility is also designed with high-level diplomacy in mind. A Presidential Pavilion will accommodate up to 30 heads of state, reinforcing Kenya’s growing role in hosting international summits and strategic engagements.

Bomas International Convention Complex Takes Shape

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Describing the vision behind the project, Omollo noted that the complex signals Kenya's growing stature in hosting world-class international events, adding that it aligns with the country’s broader economic and diplomatic ambitions.

Jobs and inclusive growth

Beyond its architectural scale, the BICC project is also driving employment and skills development.

More than 3,000 workers are currently engaged on-site, operating in continuous shifts to maintain construction momentum.

The workforce includes youth and women across skilled, semi-skilled, and support roles, reflecting a deliberate push toward inclusive job creation.

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“The project is being executed by a workforce of over 3,000 personnel… with a deliberate focus on inclusive job creation,” Omollo stated.

Integrated hospitality and supporting facilities

The BICC is not just a standalone convention centre. Plans include a fully integrated hospitality zone featuring multiple hotels, retail outlets, and complementary amenities.

Among the more unique additions is an animal orphanage, which adds a distinctive element to the complex.

This integrated approach is aimed at creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that can accommodate international visitors while boosting local tourism and business opportunities.

Bomas International Convention Complex Takes Shape

Infrastructure to match the vision

To support the anticipated influx of visitors, significant infrastructure upgrades are underway around the complex.

Construction of the Bomas Ring Road is progressing, with foundation works already in place to improve access from Lang’ata Road and ease traffic flow.

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The complex will also be linked to the nearby Raila Odinga International Stadium, allowing for seamless movement during major events that may span multiple venues.

Additionally, a structured parking system is being developed within the Kenya Wildlife Service precinct.

This will facilitate controlled transit into the main facility through the ring road network, enhancing efficiency and reducing congestion.

Bomas International Convention Complex Takes Shape

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Security and smart systems

Security and operational readiness are key pillars of the project. The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is coordinating the implementation of secure event management systems, ensuring the complex meets global standards.

These measures include smart surveillance technologies, controlled access systems, and streamlined protocols for VIP movement.

According to Omollo, these enhancements are critical to ensuring that the BICC operates as a safe, efficient and globally competitive convention hub.

Bomas International Convention Complex Takes Shape

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Bomas International Convention Complex Takes Shape