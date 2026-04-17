Work left before completion of Nairobi’s Junction Mall flyover [Photos]

Progress of the Junction Mall Flyover, also known as the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass

Progress of the Junction Mall Flyover, also known as the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass

For motorists who regularly use Ngong Road, the progress signals a long-awaited solution to daily congestion.

The Junction Mall flyover is slowly taking shape as one of the most significant infrastructure upgrades in Nairobi, with the project now entering its final stages of construction.

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Also known as the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass, the development sits at the busy intersection of Ngong Road, Naivasha Road and Kingara Road, right next to The Junction Mall.

It is designed to address one of the city’s most persistent traffic bottlenecks.

Final works underway

With completion now in sight, contractors have shifted focus to critical finishing works that will prepare the flyover for use.

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These include the installation of guard rails, street lighting and other key safety features necessary for a modern transport corridor.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo highlighted key finishing works are underway, including the installation of guard rails, street lighting and other critical safety features.

Progress of the Junction Mall Flyover, also known as the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass

At the same time, structural and ancillary works continue to progress steadily, with completion expected within the next two months.

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For motorists who regularly use Ngong Road, the progress signals a long-awaited solution to daily congestion, particularly during peak hours when traffic often grinds to a halt.

A modern approach to urban infrastructure

Beyond its functional role, the Junction Mall flyover stands out for its modern architectural design.

Unlike older overpasses in the city, it incorporates steel deck girders supported by distinctive V-shaped piers, giving it a more contemporary look.

According to PS Omollo, the overpass features a modern architectural design with aesthetic steel deck girders supported by distinctive V-shaped piers.

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This design not only enhances durability but also contributes to the visual identity of the surrounding urban space.

Progress of the Junction Mall Flyover, also known as the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass

Importantly, the project also integrates Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) infrastructure.

Pedestrian walkways, cycle lanes and improved lighting have been included to ensure the flyover caters to a broader range of road users.

Officials note that this approach supports functionality and inclusivity, reflecting a shift towards more people-centred urban planning.

Easing congestion and cutting travel time

One of the most anticipated benefits of the flyover is its potential to significantly ease congestion along this critical corridor.

The intersection has long been a choke point, affecting traffic flow between Ngong Town and the Central Business District.

Once operational, the flyover is expected to dramatically improve travel efficiency.

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Authorities say it will cut travel time from Ngong Town to the CBD from hours to approximately 25 minutes, a change that could transform daily commutes for thousands of road users.

Progress of the Junction Mall Flyover, also known as the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass

Reduced travel times are also likely to have wider economic benefits, helping businesses and workers save time that would otherwise be lost in traffic.

Strengthening safety and coordination

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The project is not just about mobility; it also places strong emphasis on road safety.

Implementation has involved coordination with the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, particularly in areas such as traffic management and enforcement.

PS Omollo highlighted that the initiative is aimed at enhancing road safety through improved traffic management, safer pedestrian infrastructure and better enforcement frameworks.

This integrated approach ensures that infrastructure improvements are matched with systems that promote safer road use.

A step towards a more efficient capital

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As Nairobi continues to grow, infrastructure projects like the Junction Mall flyover signal a broader push towards modernisation and efficiency.

Progress of the Junction Mall Flyover, also known as the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass

While traffic challenges will not disappear overnight, the overpass represents a meaningful intervention in one of the city’s busiest corridors.