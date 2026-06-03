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Utumishi Girls school fire suspects denied Bail, to spend 21 days in remand

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 18:56 - 03 June 2026
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A burnt-out dormitory building at Itiero boys high school in Kenya's Kisii county, set on fire by students during a night of unrest 
A burnt-out dormitory building at Itiero boys high school in Kenya's Kisii county, set on fire by students during a night of unrest 
Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Ramathan denied the minors bail or bond, citing "compelling and heavy weight" reasons advanced by the prosecution.
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A Naivasha court has ordered the detention of the nine girls linked to the tragic Utumishi Girls Academy fire in Gilgil. 

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Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil
Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil

The suspects will be held at the Nakuru Children’s Remand Centre for 21 days.

Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Ramathan denied the minors bail or bond, citing "compelling and heavy weight" reasons advanced by the prosecution. 

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The prosecution successfully argued that releasing the nine would compromise ongoing investigations, as detectives need time to locate and record statements from crucial witnesses who are scattered all over the country.

The 21-day detention period, a reduction from the 30 days requested by the prosecution, allows for thorough investigations to continue.

The case is scheduled for mention on June 24, 2026.

The suspects who  have confessed to their triggers: protesting a change in the school's examination calendar, being forced to pay for a cultural event, and peer pressure following a strike at a neighbouring boys' school.

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Chilling details raised an alarm regarding the execution on the plan to burn the dormitory, which tragically claimed 16 lives.

The plan was allegedly hatched at 9 p.m. and carried out just three hours later. Investigators are now questioning how the girls managed to acquire the necessary materials so quickly to torch the building.

CCTV footage was pivotal in their apprehension. The footage captured the suspects arriving at the dormitory 10 minutes past midnight, proceeding to execute their deadly plan while other students were asleep.

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