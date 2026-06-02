The Utumishi Girls fire tragedy: Why prosecution wants a 30-day detention for the arson suspects

Investigators also noted that the widely circulated CCTV footage related to the fire incident has fueled public outrage and diverse sentiments, which raises security concerns for the suspects.

The prosecution has petitioned the court to hold several student suspects in custody for 30 days as investigations continue into the Utumishi Girls fire.

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This tragic incident has triggered widespread public anger and forced the indefinite closure of the school.

During the court session on Tuesday, the prosecution argued that detectives require more time to conclude their enquiries.

''This time is needed, especially, to locate and record statements from crucial witnesses who are now dispersed across various parts of the country since the school closed indefinitely.'' the prosecution stated.

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Investigators also noted that the widely circulated CCTV footage related to the fire incident has fueled public outrage and diverse sentiments, which raises security concerns for the suspects.

The prosecution stressed that the safety and security of the student suspects is key, particularly after the footage's release. Given the gravity of the charges and the level of public outrage, the state argued that releasing the suspects on bail or bond would put their lives at risk.

Children's court door

The state pleaded with the court to accept these grounds as reason enough to keep the suspects in the Nakuru Children’s Remand Home for the next 30 days.

The lawyers representing the accused suspects offered a mixed standpoint on the matter. One suspects’ lawyer supported the application, urging the court to consider the magnitude of the offense and the public outcry, based on the Victim Protection Act.

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However, the defense fired back against the application, opposing the pre-trial detention of minors who have not yet had any charges preferred against them and whose guilt has not been proved.