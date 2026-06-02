The Utumishi Girls fire tragedy: Why prosecution wants a 30-day detention for the arson suspects
The prosecution has petitioned the court to hold several student suspects in custody for 30 days as investigations continue into the Utumishi Girls fire.
This tragic incident has triggered widespread public anger and forced the indefinite closure of the school.
During the court session on Tuesday, the prosecution argued that detectives require more time to conclude their enquiries.
''This time is needed, especially, to locate and record statements from crucial witnesses who are now dispersed across various parts of the country since the school closed indefinitely.'' the prosecution stated.
Investigators also noted that the widely circulated CCTV footage related to the fire incident has fueled public outrage and diverse sentiments, which raises security concerns for the suspects.
The prosecution stressed that the safety and security of the student suspects is key, particularly after the footage's release. Given the gravity of the charges and the level of public outrage, the state argued that releasing the suspects on bail or bond would put their lives at risk.
The state pleaded with the court to accept these grounds as reason enough to keep the suspects in the Nakuru Children’s Remand Home for the next 30 days.
The lawyers representing the accused suspects offered a mixed standpoint on the matter. One suspects’ lawyer supported the application, urging the court to consider the magnitude of the offense and the public outcry, based on the Victim Protection Act.
However, the defense fired back against the application, opposing the pre-trial detention of minors who have not yet had any charges preferred against them and whose guilt has not been proved.
Kipkoech Ngetich, the lawyer representing the suspects, dismissed the prosecution’s claims that the minors could obstruct investigations, insisting the claims were unfounded and invalid.
-
Video 19.08.2024BBI VS Punguza Mzigo
-
Video 19.08.2024R.I.P Mzee Daniel Arap Moi
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Attacked in South Africa's Xenophobic Violence
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Two Cents On the New Currency
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Starehe MP Charles “Jaguar” Arrested
-
Video 18.08.2024These are the Best & Worst Performing MPs in Parliament
-
Video 18.08.2024Facebook is Launching Its All New Cryptocurrency