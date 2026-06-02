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Utumishi fire tragedy: Why the 7 suspects set the dormitory into flames, killing 16 students

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 14:44 - 02 June 2026
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A fire broke out at a dormitory at Moi Girls, Nairobi on Monday evening
The suspects have since revealed to detectives the shocking reasons behind their decision to set the school dormitory ablaze, an act that led to the untimely death of their schoolmates.
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Seven students linked to the tragic Utumishi Girls High School fire are scheduled to take their plea at the Naivasha Law Courts. 

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The devastating fire, which erupted on May 28, 2026, claimed the lives of 16 students, while seven others remain admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital with severe burns.

Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil
Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil

The suspects have since revealed to detectives the shocking reasons behind their decision to set the school dormitory ablaze, an act that led to the untimely death of their schoolmates.

 In their confessions, the girls stated they were protesting against several issues: changes to the examination calendar, a mandatory charge for a cultural event, and peer influence following a strike at a neighboring boy's school.

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The suspects are set to be arraigned in court today. Further investigations have established that the plan to set the dormitory on fire was conceived at 9:00 p.m. and executed three hours later, at 12:10 a.m..

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) camped at the Gilgil police station to interrogate the suspects.

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 Officers from the DCI's Child Protection Unit and counsellors were present to aid in the grilling session, seeking to unearth the root cause of the tragedy.

The students revealed their grievances and frustrations, stating they were directed at the administration for changing the examination dates from June 16 to June 2. 

These frustrations, they claim, pushed them to commit the unfortunate event that claimed the lives of 16 fellow students.

According to the seven suspects, other triggers included a mandatory fee for a cultural event organized by the school, and peer influence inspired by a recent strike at a neighbouring boy’s school.

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 Forensic analysis of CCTV footage shows the exact moment the plan was hatched, with matchboxes and paraffin allegedly secured hours before the attack.

Homicide detectives investigating the case believe more individuals may have been involved. The presence of paraffin at the scene suggests an outsider may have assisted in acquiring the flammable material.

 Detectives confirmed that they are actively pursuing additional suspects believed to be connected to the arson attack.

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