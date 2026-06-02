Grace Kahaki selected as international Emmy Awards juror

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences selects jurors from different regions to review and assess television programs submitted for consideration in the awards.

Kenyan film director Grace Kahaki has been selected to serve as a juror for the 2026 International Emmy Awards, placing her among industry professionals tasked with evaluating television productions from around the world.

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Kahaki, who co-founded Insignia Productions, confirmed the appointment and described it as a significant milestone in her career, saying she was deeply honoured to be part of the process.

“As a juror, I had the privilege and responsibility of helping evaluate and select some of the best television programs from around the world, an experience that was both insightful and incredibly rewarding,” she said.

She added that the recognition also reflects the growing visibility of African creatives in global television spaces.

“As a Kenyan Film Director, it means a great deal to have my voice recognised and included among industry professionals shaping conversations around excellence in global television,” she said.

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Role in the Emmy judging process

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences selects jurors from different regions to review and assess television programs submitted for consideration in the awards.

Jurors are responsible for evaluating entries and contributing to the selection of nominees and winners across various categories, a process designed to reflect global industry standards and perspectives.

Philippe Bresson & Grace Kahaki

Long career in Kenya’s film industry

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Kahaki and her business partner Philippe Bresson have worked in Kenya’s television and film industry through Insignia Productions for more than 15 years.